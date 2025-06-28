Michigan football secured a pair of commits over Georgia, Texas, and SMU. The Wolverines are coming off an uneven season under first-year head coach Sherrone Moore that ended on a high note. Last year's squad certainly did not live up to its preseason ranking of No. 9, but it won its last three games, including stunning upsets over Ohio State and in the bowl game against Alabama. The program has carried that momentum over to the recruiting sphere with the sixth-ranked class for 2025 and the current eleventh-ranked class for 2026.

The Wolverines have added to the 2026 class first with the commitment of 4-star offensive tackle Malakai Lee. On3 national recruiting/transfer portal reporter Hayes Fawcett confirmed the news. Additionally, Michigan was able to secure the commitment of Class of 2026 linebacker Markel Dabney, who had previously committed to SMU. Both will be critical to the growth of this program, as it looks to return to its championship-contending ways just one season off winning a national title.

It will likely be a new era under center for the Wolverines, with 5-star recruit Bryce Underwood coming in. The Belleville, Michigan native was the No. 1 overall prospect in his class and projects to be a superstar on the college level. Underwood went through some growing pains during the Spring Game, but his talent is undeniable, and it'll be a tall task to beat him out in this quarterback competition.

Sherrone Moore's team struggled at this position in 2024 and will need more production to become a Big Ten contender again. The conference is projected to be stacked once again, with teams like Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon entering 2025 with championship-caliber rosters. Out of those three, the Wolverines will only take on the Buckeyes in their annual showdown.

Another game that stands out on the schedule includes an early-season clash at Oklahoma. The Sooners are set to be much-improved from last year's team after adding highly coveted transfer quarterback John Mateer. Overall, on paper, this slate of games gives Michigan a good chance to increase its win total from last season. And the more victories that Sherrone Moore and company can pick up, the more coveted recruits like Malakai Lee will commit to the program.