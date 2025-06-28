The New York Yankees are riding high after beating the Athletics in the first game of their weekend series on Friday night, grinding through a tough night offensively to get a 3-0 victory. Instead, it was the pitching that carried the Yankees in this game as New York got a combined shutout from five pitchers.

That effort was headlined by starter Will Warren, who improved to 5-4 on the season after throwing five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out seven Athletics batters.

Now, after this masterful effort by Aaron Boone's staff, the Yankees will be getting key reinforcements back on the mound. Marcus Stroman has missed nearly three months with a knee injury, but Boone said after the game that he will make his return on Sunday.

“Stroman,” Boone said when asked who would start Sunday.

He was then asked what he saw after his bullpen session early on Friday, and the New York skipper was confident that everything checked out.

“We wanted to see him today, make sure he was in a good spot,” Boone said. “Good with his pen and everything, so just that. Just checking the boxes.”

Stroman made just three starts before going on the injured list at the start of the season and was putting up dismal numbers on the rubber for the pinstripes. He threw just a total of 9.1 innings in those three outings, allowing 12 hits and 12 earned runs during that time. The Yankees will be hoping that the time off allowed the 34-year old to get back to his old self.

The two-time All-Star is in his second season with the Yankees after finishing with a 10-9 record in 2024 for New York. The Yankees are still missing Gerrit Cole and will be for the rest of the season, so any solid starting arms will be appreciated at the moment. If Stroman can provide some stability at that spot, New York will be even more dangerous.

As it stands, the Yankees are currently still holding onto the top spot in the AL East with a 47-34 record. However, the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays are both chasing them down, so Stroman will have to hit the ground running in his return for Aaron Boone and company.