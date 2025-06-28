Just two days after being selected No. 1 overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2025 NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg is already showing his support for the local basketball scene. The former Duke standout attended the WNBA showdown between the Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever at American Airlines Center on June 27, immersing himself in the league’s energy and culture.

During the game, Flagg shared his admiration for the WNBA and specifically named A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces as his favorite player.

“I would say A’ja Wilson, I like her game a lot,” Cooper Flagg said in a sideline interview.

Not only that, but he also praised 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark, calling her transformative for the sport.

Wilson, a three-time and reigning WNBA MVP, continues to build a legacy defined by dominance and consistency. On Wednesday, June 26, she became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 5,000 career points, accomplishing the feat in just 238 games. She broke the previous record held by Breanna Stewart, who needed 242 games to hit the same mark.

In the Aces’ 85–59 blowout win over the Connecticut Sun that night, Wilson scored 22 points along with eight rebounds, four assists, four steals, and three blocks. Her milestone 5,000th point came on a left-handed layup midway through the first quarter.

With that performance, she climbed to 27th on the league’s all-time scoring list and now totals 5,015 points, averaging 21.1 points per game, the highest in WNBA history. Thus, it's clear why Flagg looks up to her as one of the best players in basketball currently.

Wilson’s career trajectory indicates she could surpass Diana Taurasi’s all-time WNBA scoring record of 10,646 points. If Wilson maintains her pace, she would need around 267 more games, approximately six additional seasons, to overtake Taurasi. Given that Wilson would be just 34 by then, eight years younger than Taurasi was in her final season, the feat appears achievable.

Since entering the league in 2018 as the No. 1 overall pick, Wilson has racked up awards including Rookie of the Year and three MVP awards (2020, 2022, 2024). Wilson also won a national championship during her college career at South Carolina in 2017.