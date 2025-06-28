PHOENIX– When the Phoenix Mercury made franchise history against the Chicago Sky on Saturday, it might've been a one-time thing. However, the New York Liberty endured the same fate at the hands of the Mercury.

After the Mercury made 17 threes on Saturday, they made 18 on Friday against the reigning WNBA champions. Following Friday's 106-91 win, head coach Nate Tibbetts glanced at the stat sheet and saw the number of 3-pointers made.

When asked about it, he paid homage to his NBA roots with the Portland Trail Blazers.

“I was in Portland for eight years with Damian (Lillard) and CJ (McCollum), so we had some pretty good nights there,” Tibbetts said, chuckling. “I don't know if what we did historically has been done at this level. But yeah, it was fun.”

Whitcomb and Sabally combined for 12 of the 18 threes made. Both were coming off screens, pin-downs, and a multitude of actions. Even with as elite a defense as the Liberty has, they consistently got open.

However, the Alyssa Thomas effect loomed large, as the defense gravitated towards her the moment she stepped into the paint. At that moment, it seemed the defense forgot all about the shooting on the outside.

Not to mention, “the engine” tied the Mercury's franchise assist record with 15 assists, once again.

The Mercury stars had jokes for a 3-point barrage vs Liberty

Consecutive games of making history seems like an all too familiar tale this season. Thomas herself has made history, along with Sabally.

Not to mention, Whitcomb has made some of her own as well. The trio took the stage at the podium, and had a subtle, yet comical answer if they'd ever seen history like this before.

The Phoenix Mercury’s Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas and Sami Whitcomb were all smiles when asked if they’ve ever seen a shooting performance like that in back-to-back games. #WNBA https://t.co/4LToIjn0GX pic.twitter.com/fxLFTTF6oA — Desert Wave Media (@DesertWaveCo) June 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Mhm… I have not,” Thomas said.

“First time in WNBA history, right?” Sabally asked.

“Yep, the room said.”

“So, no.,” Sabally laughingly said.

Whitcomb and Thomas bursted out in laughter, as did the entire press conference room. The synergy and connectivity within the Mercury is undeniable.

They were heavily underestimated heading into the season. Despite injuries to stars, they've maintained a 12-4 record, with defeating the Liberty twice in a matter of eight days.

While the wins were without Jonquel Jones, it doesn't discredit the win itself. Furthermore, 106 points is the most New York has allowed all season.

The defensive undertone, mixed with the green light to launch an open 3-point shot is a recipe for success. The Mercury will take on the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, and hope to end the month with their seventh straight victory.