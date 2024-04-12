Travis Kelce is reflected on how he was able to get Taylor Swift to be his girlfriend admitting that she wasn't really into sports. Kelce and his older brother Jason Kelce spoke about the beginning of Travis and Taylor's relationship with their guest Lil Dicky on their podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.
The men went back and forth on while Jason's life hasn't really changed in terms of Swifties being interested in what he's doing, his brother could not say the same. Travis said that he loves bridging his football world with Swift's die-hard fans and is “having a blast in life.”
When speaking of Taylor and Travis' relationship, Lil Dicky made it known that since the couple is at the top of their games, many people who have a problem with it are just oozing jealousy.
“I think there’s just something that makes everyone feel like the world is like high school, where your most popular pop star beloved musician somehow how met your most popular beloved athlete and they actually fell in love and it’s just real. Anyone who hates on it is a bitter loser.”
“I appreciate it, man,” Travis responded. “I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports, so I don’t know how the f— I did it.”
Lil Dicky said, “Well you did because you called her out on…”
“No, I know exactly how I did it,” Travis said, laughing.
How Did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Romance Begin?
Travis Kelce shot his shot with the pop star when he put his number on a friendship bracelet and attempted to give it to her before her Arrowhead Stadium tour date last summer. However, that tactic failed.
“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Kelce said, “so I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”
“She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal,” he added.
Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @taylorswift13? … asking for a friend 😅 @BWWings
In September 2023, he was a guest on The Pat McAfree Show and he said that its up to her if she is interested in getting to know him better.
“I threw the ball in her court,” he said. “I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead.’ We’ll see what happens in the near future.”
“It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually got,”he added of the public's interest in his potential relationship. “I think it’s, right now, it’s like that old game in school called ‘Telephone,’ where everybody is just whispering in each other’s ear, just hearing some random stuff.”
On Sept. 24, Swift appeared at her first NFL game of the season. She would later attend 12 more games including the Super Bowl. After Swift's September appearance, it kicked off fans of their budding romance.
“Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up!” Travis said on New Heights at the time. “That was pretty ballsy. That was pretty ballsy, yeah. I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, the friends and family — she looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course.”
“To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with Mom, to see how Chiefs Kingdom was all excited that she was there,” he added. “It was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for d–n sure. Then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end. Took my Chevelle to the game.”
A few weeks later, the two were seen out in New York City holding hands, confirming their romance. They later made a surprise appearance on the 49th season premiere of Saturday Night Live.