The Kansas City Chiefs are in shambles headed into Week 16. Kansas City lost in Week 15 and is officially eliminated from playoff contention for the first time since 2014. To make matters worse, Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL during the final minutes of the game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid opened his Monday press conference with an update on his quarterback.

Mahomes is going to Dallas for a second opinion on the surgery needed to repair the ACL tear in his left knee, per ESPN's Nate Taylor.

Reid also gave an update on how Mahomes is doing after his devastating ACL injury.

“I’ve had a good visit with him a couple times. He’s in a good place,” Reid said about Mahomes, per Taylor. “He feels he let people down. … He’s ready for the challenge that’s ahead.”

