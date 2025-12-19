The Los Angeles Rams lost a heartbreaker to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Seattle came back from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime. The Seahawks then got the 38-37 victory by completing their third two-point conversion of the game.

However, the two-point conversion that tied the score 30-30 and forced overtime infuriated Rams fans. The attempt appeared to fail as Sam Darnold’s pass bounced off Jared Verse’s helmet and fell to the turf. However, replay review overturned the initial call. Officials ruled Darnold's throw a backward pass with Zach Charbonnet recovering in the end zone for a successful conversion.

The decision perplexed Matthew Stafford. “I just want to know that rule,” Stafford said after the game, per Rams reporter Adam Grosbard. “Because I thought on plays like that – two-minute plays or two-point plays, inside of two minutes and stuff – I didn't think you were allowed to advance a fumble.”

Matthew Stafford was sensational in the Rams’ TNF loss

Article Continues Below

The play also baffled Sean McVay. The Rams head coach told reporters he didn’t understand how the conversion counted and asked for clarification. “I’ve never seen anything like that. I grew up around the game,” McVay said.

Former NFL referee and current Prime Video rules analyst Terry McAulay offered an explanation. “When a backward pass is ruled forward and incomplete, Replay can reverse if there is a clear recovery in the immediate continuing action. The recovering team is awarded the ball at the spot of recovery,” McAulay wrote on X.

It was a very lucky break for Seattle. However, the conversion took place with a little less than 6:30 left on the clock. And the Seahawks defense did well to keep the Rams off the board for the rest of regulation.

Stafford was sensational on Thursday night. The veteran QB put the ball in the air 49 times, racking up 457 yards and three touchdowns. The Rams will look to rebound against the Carolina Panthers in Week 17.