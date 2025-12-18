The Kansas City Chiefs might have to prepare to be without Rashee Rice in their upcoming matchup with the Tennessee Titans. The star receiver has yet to practice ahead in Week 16 after missing yet another session on Thursday.

The Chiefs began the week with a lengthy injury report, but most players returned to at least log limited sessions on Thursday. Rice, however, earned another DNP as he continues to deal with a concussion.

Rice was joined on the injury report by another receiver, Tyquan Thornton, who also remains sidelined due to concussion evaluation. Leo Chenal, Jaylon Moore, Trent McDuffie and Jawaan Taylor also populate Kansas City's lengthy injury report.

Rice has taken numerous hits in the last few weeks, with any one of them potentially causing his head injury. He was on the receiving end of a few damaging blows in Week 15, most notably when Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson met him on a slant over the middle of the field.

2nd straight week Rashee Rice is just DELETED by a defender pic.twitter.com/lz7gHbUZZD — Sam Monson (@SamMonsonNFL) December 14, 2025

Thornton also took a big hit from Jefferson on a similar route. Jefferson's hit of Thornton led to a near-brawl on the field and his subsequent ejection from the game.

Rice's potential absence would only further deplete an already diminished Chiefs' passing game. Kansas City will be forced to start Gardner Minshew II in Week 17 after Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the waning moments of the team's playoff-eliminating loss.

With a small window for both Rice and Thornton to be cleared for Week 16, JuJu Smith-Schuster figures to see the field more against the Titans. Rookies Jalen Royals and Nikko Remigio could also receive expanded roles to complement Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown.