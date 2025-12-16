The chatter around the future of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has grown after they were eliminated from contention for the playoffs on Sunday. Amid their turbulent season, compounded by the ACL injury of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, speculation about Kelce’s playing days has intensified.

Frustration has bubbled over after a series of losses and uncharacteristic errors, sparking retirement rumors for Kelce. He has appeared irate in postgame comments, which only amplified the situation.

As he ponders his next move, one person whom the 36-year-old Kelce will definitely listen to is his older brother, former NFL star Jason Kelce. In fact, he already had sound advice for his younger brother.

“In my opinion, to nail that decision you gotta step away from the game for a little bit. Play these last three games, enjoy them with your teammates, enjoy them with your coaches,” said the elder Kelce on ESPN.

“The team's gonna be different whether you come back or not. So enjoy these last three games, then let it sink in. It will come to you with time.”

.@JasonKelce on whether Travis Kelce is weighing retirement at the end of the season. "To nail that decision you gotta step away from the game for a little bit … It's too fresh." pic.twitter.com/XNcCPIYcZO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 15, 2025

The former Philadelphia Eagles center retired in 2023 after a 13-year career, which saw him become a Super Bowl champion, a six-time All-Pro First Team member, and a seven-time Pro Bowler.

He acknowledged that the process will be tough for his younger brother, but surely, he will be there to help him along the way.

“There are so many emotions in this game right after a season, especially with the way this one's been (for the Chiefs), it's been so up and down,” added the 38-year-old Kelce.

“Right now, it's just too fresh.”

The Chiefs will close out their season against the Tenneesee Titans, the Denver Broncos, and the Las Vegas Raiders.