On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs were dealt a one-two knockout punch. First, Patrick Mahomes sustained a torn ACL. Subsequently, their 16-13 loss to the LA Chargers eliminated them from the playoffs.

This is one year after they reached the Super Bowl.

On Monday, head coach Andy Reid expressed confidence that Mahomes is on the path towards a speedy recovery, per Jesse Newell of The Athletic.

“You never know on these rehabs how they go. I just know he’s got good people that he’ll be working with, and I know how aggressive he is on things,” Reid said Monday. “And as long as the surgery goes well and as expected, then I would expect a fairly quick recovery for him just because of those factors.”

The Chiefs have three games left in the year. Next Sunday, they will play against the Tennessee Titans. After that, they will take on the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day. Finally, they will conclude the season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 4.

Also, Mahomes finishes the season with 3,587 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. Plus, he had a pass completion rate of 62.7%.

Against the Chargers, he finished with 189 passing yards and one interception.

Could this be the beginning of the end of the Chiefs?

Over the last several years, the Chiefs have embarked on a dynasty run. From 2018-2024, Kansas City won three Super Bowls in five seasons.

Along the way, elevating the stature of Coach Reid, Mahomes, and Travis Kelce. With his injury, Mahomes' return for next season remains in doubt. Also, Kelce, 36, has been contemplating retirement.

Altogether, they have struggled in competitive games, a 1-7 record overall in one-point games. Now the organization may undergo restructuring by targeting draft picks and changing the roster.

It's said that all good things must come to an end. We may have just watched Act One.