Chiefs Kingdom can finally exhale, at least a little bit. After a devastating Week 15 that saw the Kansas City Chiefs eliminated from playoff contention for the first time since 2014, there is finally some positive news regarding Patrick Mahomes.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Patrick Mahomes underwent successful surgery in Dallas on Monday night to repair the torn ACL in his left knee. The procedure was performed by Dr. Dan Cooper, the renowned Dallas Cowboys team physician who has treated stars like Rashee Rice in the past.

The best news? Mahomes isn't wasting a second. He is set to begin his rehab process immediately, eyeing a return for the 2026 season.

The surgery comes just 24 hours after a nightmarish afternoon at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. In a gritty defensive battle against the Los Angeles Chargers, Mahomes was scrambling late in the fourth quarter when he was spun down by Chargers defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand. The awkward tackle silenced the crowd, and Mahomes immediately went down, grabbing his knee.

The game itself was a tough watch even before the injury. The Chiefs fell 16-13, a loss that officially slammed the door on their postseason hopes. Before exiting, Mahomes was battling through a frustrating offensive performance, unable to crack the Chargers' defensive shell. Backup Gardner Minshew stepped in to try and salvage a game-tying drive, but threw a crushing interception to seal the defeat.

Despite the heartbreak, Mahomes remains locked in mentally.

“Don't know why this had to happen,” Mahomes shared on X, formerly Twitter, shortly after the diagnosis. “And not going to lie it hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again… I Will be back stronger than ever.”

For now, the Chiefs, who will finish below .500 for the first time in the Mahomes era, turn to Minshew to finish out the string.