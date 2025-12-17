Travis Kelce acknowledged an unfamiliar reality for the Kansas City Chiefs, one that further emphasizes the sustained dominance the franchise has enjoyed over the past decade.

Speaking on the latest episode of New Heights With Jason & Travis Kelce, the longtime tight end reflected on the rarity of Kansas City being eliminated from playoff contention, noting that most players in the locker room have never experienced a season without postseason implications.

“It’s kind of unfamiliar territory at this point for a lot of guys in the building,” Kelce said. “For the guys that have been there, I’m the only one that’s been on the team long enough to see us not make the playoffs. Or to play a game that you know, we didn’t have a future. It’s obviously f—-ed up but it’s a new feeling. So all I know is to go out there and play my a– off and to show up.”

Kansas City was officially eliminated following a 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15, its third straight defeat. The loss dropped the Chiefs to 6-8 and capped a disappointing follow-up to last season, when they reached the Super Bowl before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Travis Kelce contextualizes Chiefs’ historic playoff run amid season-ending setback

The season unraveled further when quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL against Los Angeles, ending any realistic hopes of a late push and casting a shadow over the closing weeks of the schedule.

The Chiefs’ failure to qualify for the postseason marks their first playoff absence since 2014. Since that season, Kansas City has been one of the NFL’s defining franchises, reaching seven AFC Championship Games, appearing in five Super Bowls, and winning three championships. The Chiefs also advanced to three consecutive Super Bowl appearances during that run, establishing a level of consistency rarely seen in the modern era.

Despite being out of contention, Kansas City will look to finish the season on a competitive note. The Chiefs close the year with games against the Tennessee Titans (2-12), the AFC-leading Denver Broncos (12-2), and the Las Vegas Raiders (2-12).

Kelce’s comments underscored how unusual the moment is for an organization that has come to expect January football, while reinforcing the standard that has defined the Chiefs’ prolonged success.