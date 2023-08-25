Trey Lance might've just been traded to the Dallas Cowboys from the San Francisco 49ers, but he's still got a bright future ahead of him and a fresh start. Watching him play on most occasions is his girlfriend, volleyball player Brynn Chandler. The duo has been open about their relationship since it began, and Brynn has been active in supporting her boyfriend on social media. Here's everything you want to know about Trey Lance's girlfriend, Brynn Chandler.

Trey Lance's girlfriend Brynn Chandler

The story around Trey Lance's relationship status is fairly odd. Firstly, he was linked with Liv Cowherd, the daughter of FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd. However, that rumor was completely squashed in July of 2021, when Lance and Brynn Chandler appeared on social media together. Their relationship was confirmed on July 8th of last year when Chander posted a photo of the couple on her Instagram.

Though Lance and Chandler have been active on social media, they've rarely spoken at length about their relationship. Chandler was busy with her own endeavors while Lance cut his NFL teeth with ther 49ers this season. A couple of years younger than Lance, Chandler is still enrolled at the University of Georgia. Not only is she finishing her Communications Studies major, but she is also the star player of the Bulldogs volleyball team.

Not too much is known about Brynn Chandler, but there are some interesting facts. She is from San Diego, California, and she is currently completing her senior year in college. Her background will interest football fans, as well. Her father is Chris Chandler, a quarterback who played for 17 years in the NFL. He led the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl in the 1998 season, where they lost to the Denver Broncos.

However, Chandler's athletic genes do not only come from her father. Her mother, Diane Brodie, played collegiate tennis at the University of Southern California. John Brodie, Chandler's grandfather, was a quarterback with the 49ers from 1957 to 1973.

Chandler took up volleyball at a young age before really focusing on the sport as a high-schooler. Chandler led two teams to the USA Junior Nationals during her prep career and earned Third-Team All-American honors before heading to college, where she walked on with the Bulldogs. Chandler's been part of the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll in each of her three seasons in Athens.

Aside from volleyball and her studies, Chandler has also amassed a sizable following on social media. Her Instagram is currently followed by around 12,000 people. While not shy to show her love for the 49ers as a whole, Chandler doesn't post many pictures with Lance. Those photos are usually reserved for Instagram stories, where she does not hold back from sharing her romantic life. Now, she will likely be a Cowboys fan.

Only they know where this relationship will ultimately go, but Lance and Chandler seem like a committed couple for now.