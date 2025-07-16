The Cincinnati Bengals have a rich history of success in the NFL. While Cincinnati have not won a Super Bowl, they have made it to four AFC Championships and won three of them. The Bengals have been blessed with some legendary players, including QB Boomer Esiason and WR Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

Cincinnati is in good hands in the modern era thanks in large part to QB Joe Burrow. The Bengals always have a chance to win with Burrow under center. If the team can get back on track in 2025, they could have another memorable season worthy of the history books.

But which Bengals team is the best of all time? And could the 2025 Bengals make their way onto this list if they make the playoffs?

Below we will explore the 10 greatest Bengals teams in franchise history.

10. 2024 Bengals

Regular Season Record: 9-8

Result: Missed playoffs

Superlative: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase have career seasons

Maybe it is recency bias, but I can't help but include the 2024 Bengals on this list.

The idea of “what could have been” seasons appear a lot on these lists. And I think the 2024 Bengals are a great example of that phenomenon.

That “what if” is the Bengals actually having a fast, or even decent, start to the regular season.

Cincinnati had an awful start to the 2024 season, losing to a pitiful New England squad in Week 1.

Joe Burrow bounced back after his 2023 wrist injury. He threw for 4,918 yards with 43 touchdowns and only nine interceptions. It was unquestionably the best season of his young career.

Burrow helped Ja'Marr Chase win the NFL's fifth ever triple crown, leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

The defense was atrocious, but Trey Hendrickson logged his second consecutive 17.5-sack season.

Unfortunately, the Bengals would dig themselves too deep of a hole to crawl out of before the postseason. But it was a regular season to remember.

9. 2009 Bengals

Regular Season Record: 10-6

Result: Lost against Jets 24-14 in Wild Card Round

Superlative: Swept AFC North

The 2009 Bengals deserve a spot simply for sweeping the AFC North for the first time in franchise history.

Cincinnati was more of a ground-and-pound team in 2009. They were led by Cedric Benson, who had a career season with 301 carries for 1,251 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Sadly, the 2009 season also included the tragic death of wide receiver Chris Henry late in the regular season.

8. 2013 Bengals

Regular Season Record: 11-5

Result: Lost against Chargers 27-10 in Wild Card Round

Superlative: Perfect home record, well-rounded roster

A.J. Green went off during his third season in the NFL. He received a whopping 180 targets for an average of just over 11 targets per game. Green turned those targets into 98 receptions for 1,426 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Green helped lead the Bengals to a perfect 8-0 record at home during the regular season.

Cincinnati also had a stout defense. They ranked third in yards allowed per game (305.5) and fifth in points allowed per game (19.5).

In essence, the 2013 Bengals were one of the best Dalton-era teams.

7. 1975 Bengals

Regular Season Record: 11-3

Result: Lost against Raiders 31-28 in Divisional Round

Superlative: Great regular season

The Bengals dominated the regular season. In fact, only the 12-2 Minnesota Vikings had a better record in the regular season.

Ken Anderson and Isaac Curtis were a dynamite combo for the Bengals on offense. They helped Cincinnati average nearly 27 points per game.

Unfortunately, the Bengals could not get past Raiders in playoffs. The AFC was stacked in 1975, which made it hard for any team to make it deep in the playoffs.

6. 2005 Bengals

Regular Season Record: 11-5

Result: Lost against Steelers 31-17 in Wild Card Round

Superlative: AFC North title, playoff disaster

The Bengals won their first AFC North title in 15 years on the backs of Carson Palmer and Chad Johnson.

Palmer and Johnson were an incredible combo. They connected on 97 receptions for 1,432 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

The Bengals' defense also led the NFL in turnovers.

Their playoff game against Pittsburgh was memorable for all the wrong reasons. Carson Palmer tore his ACL on his first pass of the game.

Cincinnati put up a good fight, but everyone knew it was all over after Palmer left the game.

5. 2015 Bengals

Regular Season Record: 12-4

Result: Lost against Steelers 18-16 in Wild Card Round

Superlative: Andy Dalton, offense at height of their powers

The 2015 Bengals had a truly special offense.

Andy Dalton was at the height of his powers and surrounded by playmakers. In fact, Cincinnati had seven Pro Bowlers on the roster, including A.J. Green, Geno Atkins, and tight end Tyler Eifert.

Eifert in particular had a special season. He hauled in 52 receptions for 615 yards and a whopping 13 touchdowns. Injuries would torpedo his career, as he was never the same player again.

The Bengals crumbled in the final two minutes of their Wild Card game against the Steelers.

4. 2022 Bengals

Regular Season Record: 12-4

Result: Lost against Chiefs 23-20 in AFC Championship

Superlative: Back-to-back AFC Championship appearances

The 2022 Bengals had to make this list.

Cincinnati got back to the AFC Championship against the Chiefs after losing in Super Bowl 56. And it seemed like they'd get right back to the big game.

They defeated Buffalo 27-10 in a dominant Divisional Round victory, which had the team's spirits high. The Bengals rode a 10-game winning streak, including that win over Buffalo, to the AFC Championship. So there was reason to think they could do anything.

Cincinnati kept the game close, tying the game with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter. But Mahomes marched the Chiefs down the field, and a Harrison Butker field goal with three seconds left sealed the game.

The Bengals have yet to get back to the AFC Championship.

3. 1981 Bengals

Regular Season Record: 12-4

Result: Lost against 49ers 26-21 in Super Bowl 16

Superlative: First Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, Freezer Bowl

The 1981 Bengals gave Cincinnati its first Super Bowl berth in franchise history. That is always a special moment for a franchise.

Cincinnati was great during the regular season, led by league MVP Ken Anderson.

The Bengals defeated the Chargers in the AFC Championship in an iconic game that would become known as the Freezer Bowl. When factoring in wind chill, temperatures were as low as -59 degrees fahrenheit during the game.

Sadly, the Bengals lost to 49ers in the Super Bowl just like they would in 1988.

2. 1988 Bengals

Regular Season Record: 12-4

Result: Lost against 49ers 20-16 in Super Bowl 23

Superlative: Boomer Esiason's finest hour

Bengals QB Boomer Esiason was in rare form in 1988, winning NFL MVP.

But Esiason was not alone. Rookie running back Ickey Woods dominated for the entire season. He even introduced the world to the famous “Ickey Shuffle” touchdown dance.

Cincinnati suffered its second heartbreaking loss at the hands of the 49ers in Super Bowl.

Joe Montana leads 49ers on last-minute drive to win it all, preventing Bengals from winning their first Lombardi Trophy once again.

1. 2021 Bengals

Regular Season Record: 10-7

Result: Lost against Rams 23-20 in Super Bowl 56

Superlative: Road warriors in the playoffs, almost Super Bowl champions

It may be controversial to place the 2021 Bengals ahead of the 1988 squad, but I am willing to take that risk.

Personally, I feel that the choice comes down to a matter of preference.

Both seasons have a lot in common, right down to a game-deciding drive towards the end of regulation in the Super Bowl.

Ja'Marr Chase dominated during his rookie season. He hauled in 81 receptions for 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, immediately changing the complexion of Cincinnati's offense. Chase also won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Don't sleep on Cincinnati's defense, either.

The Bengals made some clutch plays during the postseason, including Vonn Bell's interception of Patrick Mahomes in overtime of the AFC Championship.

Cincinnati came as close as they've ever come to winning the Super Bowl.

The 2021 Bengals will stay number one in my book until they actually hoist the Lombardi Trophy.