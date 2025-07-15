There’s a lot to like about the Washington Commanders with one player emerging as a star linebacker, and Jayden Daniels trying to establish himself in the NFL’s top five quarterbacks. And while Daniels has high expectations thrust upon him, it is running back Brian Robinson Jr. as the Commanders player under the most pressure entering the 2025 season.

First, here’s why it’s not Daniels. He could take a step back in 2025, and he’s still going to be the Commanders’ franchise quarterback for years to come if he stays healthy. However, Robinson must perform well in 2025 for two pressure-packed reasons.

This is season No. 4 for Robinson, and he hasn’t passed the 800-yard mark for any year. If he doesn’t get it rolling this year, it’s unlikely the Commanders will keep him around for the 2026 season. So basically, he’s playing for his Commanders career.

Pressure is on Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.

If the Commanders are going to make Super Bowl noise in 2025, Robinson needs to have a strong season. He doesn’t have to be a star. But he does need to be a threat.

Defenses have to believe Robinson can hurt them on read-option plays. If they don’t, they will limit Daniels’ big-play ability in those spots. Also, defenses need to be concerned about Robinson when the Commanders go run-pass option. If they don’t, those quick-pass options that Daniels is so good at will dry up, and the Commanders’ offense won’t be quite as scary.

The weight of Washington is on Robinson’s shoulders.

It seems like Robinson understands the stakes, according to Sports Illustrated and Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

“He's been really focused,” Kingsbury said. “The biggest thing that came out of last year I think was that any of the guys that we asked to go in and play, played at a really high level. B-Rob's a guy who has played an incredibly high level. I thought early in the year when he was really healthy, he was what we expect him to be. And the focus this offseason has been great. He knows what this year means to him and can mean to us when he plays at that level.”

RB Brian Robinson wants to be available

Robinson said he wants to help the team every week. And that's why he listed this one trait as the key to his 2025 season, according to commanderswire.com.

“The biggest thing for me is just being available,” Robinson said. “Just being on the field, I think, when I'm healthy and I'm well … being out there on the field where I can continue to produce. Everything, as far as the craft. I’m going to continue to stay sharp and continue to work, put in the extra time, the extra hours in the building, outside the building. Whatever I need to do to stay sharp.”

One of the bonuses for Robinson this year will be the offensive line. It should be the best unit he’s ever worked behind. And that makes a big difference for a runner like Robinson. He’s not shifty or blazing fast. But if he has a crease, he can create extra yards. And if the Commanders get five- or six-yard carries from Robinson on first down, defenses will be in a tough spot on a consistent basis.

ESPN’s John Keim said Robinson could have a tremendous season if the Commanders’ offensive line gives him a chance, according to espn.com.

“He should have a stronger offensive line to open holes,” Keim wrote. “In the last nine games last season, including the postseason, Robinson had six games when he averaged 1.48 yards or less before first contact. The league average was 2.67 yards.”

That’s like no chance to even get started. It doesn’t matter how powerful a runner Robinson is if defenders are locking him up that quickly.

RB Brian Robinson faces a turning point in 2025

Robinson said the 2025 season could set the stage for the rest of his NFL career. It’s a typical spot for any player in the final year of his rookie deal.

“It's definitely a big year,” Robinson said. “But it is for a lot of guys around here.”

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Robinson might be motivated by the situation and turn things loose.

“Sometimes having the security can be just the thing the person needs,” Quinn said. “Sometimes it's the carrot that can be just something that they need. It's customized. The fun part about our group is that they're really connected and stay tight together. And so, there's so much fun knowing that the better we play, more opportunities are for everyone.”

Robinson has help in the backfield with Austin Ekeler spelling him for pass-obvious situations. Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jeremy McNichols are in the mix as well. Also, the Commanders are hoping that seventh-round draft pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt finds his way into meaningful snaps this season.

Further helping the backfield is the play of Daniels, who can take pressure off the ground game by creating running moments off of pass plays.