A lot happens in the football world during the NFL offseason. Of course, NFL teams build up their rosters through free agency and the NFL Draft. Teams then return to on-field work during rookie minicamps, OTAs, and mandatory minicamps. However, it is training camp that unofficially kicks off the new season.

Training camp is just around the corner for most teams, and it has already started for others, which means football is close to being back. So when do players need to report for training camp?

What is NFL training camp?

Training camp is a time for NFL teams to get their respective teams together and start preparation before the start of the season. The practices precede the preseason and are often open for the public to watch. Additionally, teams will often do joint practices with other NFL teams.

Offseason rosters are 90 players deep, but they have to be trimmed to 53 players before the start of the regular season. Training camp offers a time for players on the bottom of the roster to showcase themselves and try to make the 53-man squad.

NFL training camp reporting dates

Arizona Cardinals

Site: State Farm Stadium

Location: Glendale, Ariz.

Rookies reporting date: 7/22

Veterans reporting date: 7/22

Atlanta Falcons

Site: IBM Performance Field

Location: Flowery Branch, Ga.

Rookies reporting date: 7/23

Veterans reporting date: 7/23

Baltimore Ravens

Site: Under Armor Performance Center

Location: Owings Mills, Md.

Rookies reporting date: 7/15

Veterans reporting date: 7/22

Buffalo Bills

Site: St. John Fisher University

Location: Rochester, N.Y.

Rookies reporting date: 7/15

Veterans reporting date: 7/22

Carolina Panthers

Site: Bank of America Stadium

Location: Charlotte, N.C.

Rookies reporting date: 7/21

Veterans reporting date: 7/22

Chicago Bears

Site: Halas Hall

Location: Lake Forrest, Ill.

Rookies reporting date: 7/19

Veterans reporting date: 7/22

Cincinnati Bengals

Site: Kettering Health Practice Fields

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Rookies reporting date: 7/19

Veterans reporting date: 7/22

Cleveland Browns

Site: CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

Location: Berea, Ohio

Rookies reporting date: 7/18

Veterans reporting date: 7/22

Dallas Cowboys

Site: Staybridge Suites

Location: Oxnard, Calif.

Rookies reporting date: 7/21

Veterans reporting date: 7/21

Denver Broncos

Site: Broncos Park Powered by Commonspirit

Location: Englewood, Colo.

Rookies reporting date: 7/16

Veterans reporting date: 7/22

Detroit Lions

Site: Detroit Lions Training Facility

Location: Allen Park, Mich.

Rookies reporting date: 7/16

Veterans reporting date: 7/19

Green Bay Packers

Site: Lambeau Field

Location: Green Bay, Wis.

Rookies reporting date: 7/18

Veterans reporting date: 7/22

Houston Texans

Site: Houston Methodist Training Center

Location: Houston, Texas

Rookies reporting date: 7/22

Veterans reporting date: 7/22

Indianapolis Colts

Site: Grand Park

Location: Westfield, Ind.

Rookies reporting date: 7/21

Veterans reporting date: 7/22

Jacksonville Jaguars

Site: Miller Electric Center

Location: Jacksonville, Fla.

Rookies reporting date: 7/19

Veterans reporting date: 7/22

Kansas City Chiefs

Site: Missouri Western State University

Location: St. Joseph, Mo.

Rookies reporting date: 7/21

Veterans reporting date: 7/21

Las Vegas Raiders

Site: Intermountain Health Performance Center

Location: Henderson, Nev.

Rookies reporting date: 7/17

Veterans reporting date: 7/22

Los Angeles Chargers

Site: The Bolt

Location: El Segundo, Calif.

Rookies reporting date: 7/12

Veterans reporting date: 7/16

Los Angeles Rams

Site: Loyola Marymount University

Location: Los Angeles, Calif.

Rookies reporting date: 7/22

Veterans reporting date: 7/22

Miami Dolphins

Site: Baptist Health Training Complex

Location: Miami Gardens, Fla.

Rookies reporting date: 7/15

Veterans reporting date: 7/22

Minnesota Vikings

Site: TCO Performance Center

Location: Eagan, Minn.

Rookies reporting date: 7/20

Veterans reporting date: 7/22

New England Patriots

Site: Gillette Stadium

Location: Foxborough, Mass.

Rookies reporting date: 7/19

Veterans reporting date: 7/22

New Orleans Saints

Site: Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Location: Metairie, La.

Rookies reporting date: 7/22

Veterans reporting date: 7/22

New York Giants

Site: Quest Diagnostics Training Facility

Location: East Rutherford, N.J.

Rookies reporting date: 7/15

Veterans reporting date: 7/22

New York Jets

Site: Atlantic Health Jets Training Center

Location: Florham Park, N.J.

Rookies reporting date: 7/19

Veterans reporting date: 7/22

Philadelphia Eagles

Site: NovaCare Complex,

Location: Philadelphia, Pa.

Rookies reporting date: 7/22

Veterans reporting date: 7/22

Pittsburgh Steelers

Site: Saint Vincent College

Location: Latrobe, Pa.

Rookies reporting date: 7/23

Veterans reporting date: 7/23

San Francisco 49ers

Site: SAP Performance Center

Location: Santa Clara, Calif.

Rookies reporting date: 7/15

Veterans reporting date: 7/22

Seattle Seahawks

Site: Virginia Mason Athletic Center

Location: Renton, Wash.

Rookies reporting date: 7/15

Veterans reporting date: 7/22

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Site: Advent Health Training Center

Location: Tampa, Fla.

Rookies reporting date: 7/21

Veterans reporting date: 7/22

Tennessee Titans

Site: Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Rookies reporting date: 7/22

Veterans reporting date: 7/22

Washington Commanders

Site: OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park

Location: Ashburn, Va.

Rookies reporting date: 7/18

Veterans reporting date: 7/22