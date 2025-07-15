A lot happens in the football world during the NFL offseason. Of course, NFL teams build up their rosters through free agency and the NFL Draft. Teams then return to on-field work during rookie minicamps, OTAs, and mandatory minicamps. However, it is training camp that unofficially kicks off the new season.
Training camp is just around the corner for most teams, and it has already started for others, which means football is close to being back. So when do players need to report for training camp?
What is NFL training camp?
Training camp is a time for NFL teams to get their respective teams together and start preparation before the start of the season. The practices precede the preseason and are often open for the public to watch. Additionally, teams will often do joint practices with other NFL teams.
Offseason rosters are 90 players deep, but they have to be trimmed to 53 players before the start of the regular season. Training camp offers a time for players on the bottom of the roster to showcase themselves and try to make the 53-man squad.
NFL training camp reporting dates
Arizona Cardinals
Site: State Farm Stadium
Location: Glendale, Ariz.
Rookies reporting date: 7/22
Veterans reporting date: 7/22
Atlanta Falcons
Site: IBM Performance Field
Location: Flowery Branch, Ga.
Rookies reporting date: 7/23
Veterans reporting date: 7/23
Baltimore Ravens
Site: Under Armor Performance Center
Location: Owings Mills, Md.
Rookies reporting date: 7/15
Veterans reporting date: 7/22
Buffalo Bills
Site: St. John Fisher University
Location: Rochester, N.Y.
Rookies reporting date: 7/15
Veterans reporting date: 7/22
Carolina Panthers
Site: Bank of America Stadium
Location: Charlotte, N.C.
Rookies reporting date: 7/21
Veterans reporting date: 7/22
Chicago Bears
Site: Halas Hall
Location: Lake Forrest, Ill.
Rookies reporting date: 7/19
Veterans reporting date: 7/22
Cincinnati Bengals
Site: Kettering Health Practice Fields
Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Rookies reporting date: 7/19
Veterans reporting date: 7/22
Cleveland Browns
Site: CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
Location: Berea, Ohio
Rookies reporting date: 7/18
Veterans reporting date: 7/22
Dallas Cowboys
Site: Staybridge Suites
Location: Oxnard, Calif.
Rookies reporting date: 7/21
Veterans reporting date: 7/21
Denver Broncos
Site: Broncos Park Powered by Commonspirit
Location: Englewood, Colo.
Rookies reporting date: 7/16
Veterans reporting date: 7/22
Detroit Lions
Site: Detroit Lions Training Facility
Location: Allen Park, Mich.
Rookies reporting date: 7/16
Veterans reporting date: 7/19
Green Bay Packers
Site: Lambeau Field
Location: Green Bay, Wis.
Rookies reporting date: 7/18
Veterans reporting date: 7/22
Houston Texans
Site: Houston Methodist Training Center
Location: Houston, Texas
Rookies reporting date: 7/22
Veterans reporting date: 7/22
Indianapolis Colts
Site: Grand Park
Location: Westfield, Ind.
Rookies reporting date: 7/21
Veterans reporting date: 7/22
Jacksonville Jaguars
Site: Miller Electric Center
Location: Jacksonville, Fla.
Rookies reporting date: 7/19
Veterans reporting date: 7/22
Kansas City Chiefs
Site: Missouri Western State University
Location: St. Joseph, Mo.
Rookies reporting date: 7/21
Veterans reporting date: 7/21
Las Vegas Raiders
Site: Intermountain Health Performance Center
Location: Henderson, Nev.
Rookies reporting date: 7/17
Veterans reporting date: 7/22
Los Angeles Chargers
Site: The Bolt
Location: El Segundo, Calif.
Rookies reporting date: 7/12
Veterans reporting date: 7/16
Los Angeles Rams
Site: Loyola Marymount University
Location: Los Angeles, Calif.
Rookies reporting date: 7/22
Veterans reporting date: 7/22
Miami Dolphins
Site: Baptist Health Training Complex
Location: Miami Gardens, Fla.
Rookies reporting date: 7/15
Veterans reporting date: 7/22
Minnesota Vikings
Site: TCO Performance Center
Location: Eagan, Minn.
Rookies reporting date: 7/20
Veterans reporting date: 7/22
New England Patriots
Site: Gillette Stadium
Location: Foxborough, Mass.
Rookies reporting date: 7/19
Veterans reporting date: 7/22
New Orleans Saints
Site: Ochsner Sports Performance Center
Location: Metairie, La.
Rookies reporting date: 7/22
Veterans reporting date: 7/22
New York Giants
Site: Quest Diagnostics Training Facility
Location: East Rutherford, N.J.
Rookies reporting date: 7/15
Veterans reporting date: 7/22
New York Jets
Site: Atlantic Health Jets Training Center
Location: Florham Park, N.J.
Rookies reporting date: 7/19
Veterans reporting date: 7/22
Philadelphia Eagles
Site: NovaCare Complex,
Location: Philadelphia, Pa.
Rookies reporting date: 7/22
Veterans reporting date: 7/22
Pittsburgh Steelers
Site: Saint Vincent College
Location: Latrobe, Pa.
Rookies reporting date: 7/23
Veterans reporting date: 7/23
San Francisco 49ers
Site: SAP Performance Center
Location: Santa Clara, Calif.
Rookies reporting date: 7/15
Veterans reporting date: 7/22
Seattle Seahawks
Site: Virginia Mason Athletic Center
Location: Renton, Wash.
Rookies reporting date: 7/15
Veterans reporting date: 7/22
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Site: Advent Health Training Center
Location: Tampa, Fla.
Rookies reporting date: 7/21
Veterans reporting date: 7/22
Tennessee Titans
Site: Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park
Location: Nashville, Tenn.
Rookies reporting date: 7/22
Veterans reporting date: 7/22
Washington Commanders
Site: OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park
Location: Ashburn, Va.
Rookies reporting date: 7/18
Veterans reporting date: 7/22