Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry are one of the NBA’s most high-profile couples, with their relationship being highly publicized from its early beginnings. Tyler Herro’s girlfriend Katya Elise Henry is notable in her own right, building her own following from the ground up. Let’s get to know more about her.

Tyler Herro’s girlfriend Katya Elise Henry

For Tyler Herro and his girlfriend Katya Elise Henry, it started with three simple letters: W-Y-D. The Miami Heat star sent out a not-so-innocent tweet during March 2020, asking a leading question directed at the Instagram model:

Now for most of us mere mortals, trying to hit up a gorgeous Instagram model would be a feeble endeavor. But not all of us are young NBA players with million-dollar bank accounts and boyish good looks. Tyler Herro’s simple message got a pretty spicy response from his future girlfriend, who retorted with three words of her own:

quarantine n chill? 😏 https://t.co/G5IIaS0ABx — KATYA ELISE HENRY (@katyaelisehenry) March 18, 2020

Safe to say that their “quarantine n chill” experience turned out well given that their relationship only grew stronger as the COVID-19 pandemic progressed. Tyler Herro emerged as the bright young star of the NBA bubble and right there cheering for him was his new girlfriend. Interestingly enough, Herro’s Heat fell in the NBA Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers, who featured Kyle Kuzma, the NBA star Henry had dated in 2018 before ever meeting Herro.

Safe to say Kuzma is in the rearview mirror, as Katya Elise Henry and Tyler Herro had their first child in 2021. Zya Elise Herro was born in September 2021:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katya Elise Henry ♡ (@katyaelisehenry)

While there were some cheating rumors in 2022, the couple has moved past them and welcomed another child, a son named Harlem Herro:

Tyler Herro was already ruled out today because of Achilles soreness, but he'll also miss tonight's game for another very good reason. Tyler and Katya Elise Henry welcomed their son, Harlem Herro, to the world this afternoon. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) January 12, 2023

But long before Tyler Herro came along, Katya Elise Henry was already thriving with her own career. The most obvious area is her social media following. As of January 2023, she has tallied nearly eight million Instagram followers and counting. Her Twitter account has a decent following as well, with over 350,000 followers.

Her calling card has always been her influence in the realm of fitness and her well-maintained physique. She’s definitely not afraid to show off the fruits of her labor both from the gym and in the kitchen:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katya Elise Henry ♡ (@katyaelisehenry)

Tyler Herro’s girlfriend had actually been developing her workout brand long before the Heat star set foot on an NBA court. Katya Elise Henry started her brand Workouts by Katya way back in May 2016, which has massively grown in popularity, just as its founder and face of the company has by herself. On her website, she offers a wide range of health and wellness products and services, including meal plans, workouts, clothing, and nutritional supplements. She’s definitely a career-driven woman who has strived hard to turn her goals into reality:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katya Elise Henry ♡ (@katyaelisehenry)

She has even diversified to the YouTube space. Her first visible post on the platform was way back in August 2017, and she has grown her following there to nearly 400,000 subscribers. There she provides an in-depth, personal experience that lets you in on the world of fitness and health. Her content ranges from detailed workouts to cooking lessons and even to personal vlogs and travels. She opens up her world to her subscribers and followers.

With her obvious achievements across multiple platforms, KEH definitely shatters the stereotypical perception of what it means to be an Instagram model. She has clearly taken years to build herself up into what she is today. If any of you think that Tyler Herro’s girlfriend Katya Elise Henry is just an NBA star’s arm candy, definitely think again. The woman has earned every ounce of her success, and then some.