Ubisoft unveils two new Skull and Bones trailers

At the Ubisoft Forward last September 10, Ubisoft revealed two new Skull and Bones trailers. Each of these trailers focused on a different aspect of the game, namely the story and the gameplay. In this article, we will be discussing everything we know about Skull and Bones based on the trailers we’ve received.

Skull and Bones World Context Trailer

The first Skull and Bones trailer, dubbed the World Context trailer, gives details regarding the story and setting of the game. Skull and Bones focus on the Indian Ocean during the second Golden Age of Piracy. The ocean is at the mercy of powerful corporations, torn between riches, power, and blood. These corporations took control of major and valuable trade routes, bringing valuable resources to the West. These attracted pirates, who wanted a taste of the treasures these corporations want to hoard. These pirates showed no mercy and wasted no time establishing their own secret trading routes. You, as an aspiring pirate, must climb the ranks and build your own pirate empire.

Skull and Bones The Ship as a Fortress trailer

The second Skull and Bones trailer, dubbed The Ship as a Fortress, gives a quick overview of the game’s gameplay. Unlike the previous gameplay trailer released two months ago, this focuses more on the ship itself. The game showed in quick succession the many things the player can modify about the ship. The trailer reinforces that customizing your ship is the key to success in the game. The personalization of the ships ranges from cosmetic to practical. Cosmetic personalization includes the design and color of the sails, along with the figurehead of the ship. Practical customizations shown include the ship type, armor type, and weapon type. As mentioned in the previous gameplay trailer, each of these has its own distinct advantages and disadvantages. It is therefore up to the player to figure out exactly what they need to survive the dangerous storms, and even more dangerous battles. In the game, after all, you are always on the verge of losing it all.

Skull and Bones’ release date is on November 8, 2022 on Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 5, Stadia, Amazon Luna, and PC through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft store. While we hope for the best for Skull and Bones during its launch, it is very much worrying that their release date is pretty close to that of God of War: Ragnarok. Let’s just hope Skull and Bones doesn’t get overshadowed.