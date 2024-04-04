The UCLA basketball team has a big offseason ahead of them after a disappointing campaign in 2023-24. The Bruins finished the season with a 16-17 overall record, and they went 10-10 in Pac-12 play. That's not going to cut it at UCLA. The Bruins are already working toward getting better next season, and they just picked up a massive transfer portal commitment as Skyy Clark is coming to Los Angeles.
Louisville basketball is another team that struggled this past season, but Skyy Clark was one of the lone bright spots on the team. He was one of the more talented players in the transfer portal, and now, he is going to play for UCLA basketball.
“NEWS: Louisville transfer Skyy Clark tells me that he has committed to UCLA,” Jon Rothstein said in a tweet.
This is a big pickup for the Bruins, and Clark is excited about this next step in his journey. He is very familiar with UCLA, and he is excited to join the squad.
“It’s home,” Clark said. “I was raised in Los Angeles and I was recruited by Coach (Mick) Cronin and his staff in the past and I trust their vision for the team and for me.”
Clark didn't pick Mick Cronin and UCLA basketball out of high school, but now he is making the move. There is a lot that he likes about Cronin and the way that he coaches the game of basketball.
“His passion for coaching, his passion for winning — he’s a very energetic, tough guy,” Clark said. “I know he can push me to becoming my best self on the court.”
Last season at Louisville, Clark averaged 13.2 PPG, 3.1 RPG and 3.0 APG. It was a very productive season for the sophomore.
Landing this commitment is big for UCLA and it's a good way for them to start off a crucial offseason. Next year is going to be a big season for Cronin and the Bruins, and they have a lot of work to do to get ready for it.
UCLA basketball is looking for a bounce back season
UCLA is one of the best college basketball programs of all time, and seasons like the one they just had aren't acceptable. The Bruins want to be an NCAA Tournament team every season, and next year, they need to get back there. The addition of Skyy Clark is a big one, but there is still a lot of work to do for this team, and they should be looking at more guys in the transfer portal.
Next season isn't just big because of the fact that UCLA needs to bounce back, but the Bruins will also be in a new conference. UCLA, USC, Washington and Oregon are all making the move to the Big Ten, so things are going to look a lot different next season. The Pac-12 hasn't been a great basketball conference in recent years, and while the Big Ten hasn't been anything crazy, it has been better. It will definitely be an adjustment for the Bruins.
With the new conference move and the pressure of missing the tournament this season, next year is going to be a big one for UCLA.