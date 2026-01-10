With a win over Indiana on Saturday, Nebraska is off to a 16-0 start in the 2025-2026 college basketball season. The win gives the Cornhuskers a 5-0 start in Big Ten play, their best in program history since 1965-1966.

The No. 10-ranked Huskers completed one of their biggest early tests of the 2025-2026 season on Saturday by going into Assembly Hall and beating Indiana. By doing so, they are off to their first 5-0 start to conference play in over 60 years.

From 16 down to 16–0!@HuskerMBB opens @B1GMBBall play 5–0 for the first time since 1965–66 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kmLpgj4Ub4 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 10, 2026 Expand Tweet

Nebraska's four other Big Ten wins have come against Ohio State, Wisconsin, No. 13 Illinois and No. 9 Michigan State. They are well on their way to their third consecutive 20-win season and their first year with fewer than 10 losses since 1990-1991.

Article Continues Below

Nebraska's AP ranking is also its first in the top 10 since the aforementioned 1965-1966 season. They ended that year with a 20-5 record, second in the now-defunct Big Eight behind No. 4 Kansas.

The win did not come easy, with Nebraska at one point trailing by nine in the first half, its biggest deficit all year. Leading scorers Rienk Mast and Pryce Sandfort did not have their shots going, but it was senior Jamarques Lawrence who led the way with a season-high 27 points.

Lamar Wilkerson led Indiana with 32, with Tucker DeVries adding 17. Reed Bailey had 10 points off the bench for the Hoosiers, who did not have another player reach double figures.

Nebraska is now off to face Oregon, which has not had the best start to the season. However, the 8-8 Ducks are 4-3 in their last seven games, with close losses to No. 7 Gonzaga, Rutgers and Ohio State.