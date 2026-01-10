Although Bryce Young has made progress in his third NFL season, he has yet to quell all doubts about his ability to be the Carolina Panthers' franchise quarterback. However, he might be earning some additional supporters in Saturday's NFC Wild Card face-off with the Los Angeles Rams. Despite tossing a brutal interception, the former No. 1 overall draft selection is making clutch plays in his first career playoff game. His last one before halftime revitalized Charlotte.

Facing third-and-10 with 44 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Young darted his way through potential traffic for a 16-yard rushing touchdown. The impressive display of mobility and instincts put the Panthers within three points of the Rams heading into the break. The 24-year-old is pushing through adversity and is more than holding his own on a big stage.

BRYCE YOUNG DOES IT HIMSELF! Bryce Young finds a gap and launches into the endzone for the TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Rnh5mm30XF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 10, 2026

In addition to the crucial rushing score, Young threw for more than 150 yards in the first half. He has remained active, doing his part to help Carolina secure an improbable fourth-quarter lead. Regardless of how this postseason showdown concludes, fans have reason to be fairly optimistic about their team's starting QB going into the 2026-27 campaign.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales was instrumental in helping Baker Mayfield enjoy a breakout season while serving as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator in 2023 and he is gradually pushing Bryce Young along in his development. He has not asked the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner to be a hero very often, but his trust in Young is seemingly increasing.

Carolina trails Los Angeles 27-24 at time of print, so No. 9 may have to put on the cape.