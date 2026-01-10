Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn gave himself a hefty offseason workload when he fired offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. at the end of a disappointing season. Now in search of a pair of new assistants, Quinn has expressed interest in Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

Wilson just wrapped up his second season with the Titans and is somewhat of a free agent after Tennessee fired head coach Brian Callahan midseason. Although he currently remains with the Titans, he interviewed with the Commanders on Saturday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.

The 43-year-old stepped into his first defensive coordinator role after stints with the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles. He was the defensive backs coach for all four teams, while doubling as the Jets' passing game coordinator in 2019 and 2020.

The Titans' defense improved dramatically under Wilson in 2024, ending the year allowing the second-fewest total yards. However, they took a significant step back in 2025, ranking 21st in points allowed and 25th in yards.

The Commanders are looking to improve on a defense that ranked 27th in points allowed and 32nd in yards allowed in 2025. Injuries were a factor, but Whitt's defense took a dramatic retreat from its respectable 2024 campaign.

As a former defensive coordinator himself, Quinn has been notoriously stingy with his hires at the position. Quinn is seeking his fifth different defensive coordinator ahead of his ninth year as a head coach between the Atlanta Falcons and the Commanders.

So far, Quinn has not worked with the same defensive coordinator for more than two consecutive seasons. He worked with Richard Smith and Marquand Manuel for two years each in Atlanta and just fired Whitt after his second season.