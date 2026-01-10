Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman faced a murky situation involving the World Baseball Classic. Now the WBC and Team Canada knows his 2026 status as of Saturday.

Freeman has withdrawn from the upcoming games, with Sportsnet baseball analyst Shi Davidi revealing why.

“Some tough WBC news for Canada as Freddie Freeman withdraws for personal reasons. Dodgers star played in past two tourneys,” Davis posted on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

He's not the only exit too, per Davidi.

“Jordan Romano is out too, but on flip side, big boost for Canadian rotation as Jameson Taillon is in. Also now in are C Liam Hicks and INF Tyler Black,” Davidi added.

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman known to play in WBC

Freeman would've played for a Canada team aiming to go far against the world's best baseball players.

Canada pulled a massive 2006 upset against Team USA — but has never advanced past the second round.

Freeman last appeared in the 2023 tournament. He batted .200 in that event, driving in two runners. Freeman also scored three runs and had one walk but never smacked a home run.

Freeman qualifies to suit up for Team Canada as a native of Windsor, Ontario. He manages to hold dual citizenship for both Canada and the USA.

Of course, he's fresh off tasting championship euphoria in his homeland. Freeman even hit a World Series dance after beating the Toronto Blue Jays in seven games. He also made sure to send out longtime teammate Clayton Kershaw out with a win.