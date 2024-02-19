UCLA basketball got stunned.

It was absolute pandemonium in the Pac-12 Sunday night, as the Utah Utes scored a crazy 70-69 win at home over UCLA basketball, thanks to a buzzer-beating follow-up bucket by Branden Carlson. Immediately after Carlson's heroic basket, social media got lit up with a ton of reactions to the Utes' win — and to the painful Bruins loss.

I DON’T KNOW WHAT HAPPENED BUT UTAH WON!! Brenden Carlson (@ballerbranden35) recovers the ball off the top of the backboard for the win AT THE BUZZER! Utah wins 70-69 over UCLA pic.twitter.com/q5HK60QXg4 — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) February 19, 2024

WOW. What just happened?! Deivon Smith goes hard at the rim and it goes up too high, but Carlson with the rebound and putback for the win — refs reviewing…Utah 70 | UCLA 69,” said Josh Furlong.

“Deivon Smith continues to save Utah's season. Single handedly set up a brilliant final play, which was finished by Branden Carlson. Utes win at UCLA to keep their bubble hopes alive,” said Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Utah snaps UCLA’s winning streak with a putback game-winner in Pauley Pavilion! 🙌 Highlights ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Y65ufImJpb — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) February 19, 2024

“UCLA just lost a heart-breaker at Pauley against Utah with a squeaker ending. What a great freaking weekend to be an Arizona wildcat sports fan!!!! #8Clap 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 😂😂😂😂🐻⬇️❤️,” posted X user @MizShelby.

“Utah keep their at-large hopes alive by getting a 70-69 win at UCLA. Deivon Smith led the Utes with 17 points and 10 assists,” shared Jonathon Warriner.

Carlson's buzzer-beater was ruled good after some nervous moments because of a video review, but at the end of it all, it was the Utes who came away with a huge win, while UCLA basketball was left dumbfounded after suffering their first loss after a long unbeaten run. Before the date with Utah, the Bruins had a six-game win streak. Making the loss even harder to swallow for UCLA basketball is the fact that it's their second of the season to the same team. It can be recalled that the Bruins suffered a brutal 90-44 road loss to the Utes back in January.

UCLA basketball drops further back in Pac-12 standings

With the loss to Utah, the Bruins dropped to 14-12 overall and 9-6 in conference play. The Bruins are still very much in play for an at-large berth for March Madness, but the loss to the Utes hurts their chances to score a higher seed. Nevertheless, the Bruins will look to get back to their winning ways on Saturday when they go up against Bronny James and the USC Trojans at home.