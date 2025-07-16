The Indiana Fever captured their third straight win after rolling past the Connecticut Sun, 85-77, at a sold-out TD Garden in Boston on Tuesday.

More than 19,000 fans trooped to see the Fever take care of business. They started as hot as a clam chowder, hitting their first eight shots, including 10 points from Natasha Howard.

After a nip-and-tuck affair, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston took charge in the fourth quarter to secure the win for the Fever and improve to 12-10 heading into the All-Star break.

The win, however, could prove to be costly. Clark didn't finish the game after she appeared to aggravate her groin injury after a non-contact play. The 23-year-old guard, who held back tears on the bench, previously missed five straight games due to the same setback.

After the game, Fever coach Stephanie White couldn't give any updates except that Clark “felt a little something in her groin,” as quoted by The Athletic's James Boyd.

“For what it's worth, it looked like Clark grabbed at her right groin. She previously missed five games this season due to a left groin strain,” Boyd noted.

Clark once again struggled with her accuracy in her fourth game back, scoring 14 points on 4-of-14 shooting from the field. She committed five of the Fever's 12 turnovers. She also tallied eight rebounds and seven assists.

Kelsey Mitchell led the charge for Indiana with 20 points, while Howard added a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds.

The Fever couldn't afford to miss Clark for an extended period once again, especially with the action picking up in the second half of the season as teams jockey for playoff position coming out of the All-Star break.

Moreover, the reigning Rookie of the Year might be forced to sit out the All-Star Game on Sunday, which will be held in Indianapolis for the first time.

