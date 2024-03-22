UConn basketball is in full form as the top team in the country ends the first half with a 33-point lead over Stetson. The Huskies look amazing and primed for a deep tourney run. However, head coach Dan Hurley somehow didn't like what he saw from his team in the first half.
Hurley was quick to claim his team needs to “grow up” despite his team winning 52-19, according to Jeff Borzello of ESPN. The UConn basketball coach specifically calls out his team's efforts in the closing minutes of the first half.
“‘We gotta grow up a little bit. The last couple of minutes I didn't like.' — Dan Hurley at halftime UConn leads Stetson by 33 at the break, setting a new program record for largest halftime lead in an NCAA tournament game since at least 1985-86.”
How in the world did he not like the Huskies' play in that first half? Maybe this is why UConn is considered the best basketball program in the country right now. So if it's not broke, don't fix it.
