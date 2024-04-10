Dan Hurley and the UConn basketball team have been as dominant as they come the past two seasons, and they just won their second straight national title. However, Hurley's name is now being talked about for the head coaching vacancy at Kentucky. John Calipari just left in a shocking move, and he is now the head coach at Arkansas. The Wildcats are interested in Hurley, but it doesn't seem mutual.
UConn basketball has been an absolute force the past two seasons, and they have been especially dominant in the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies have won it all two years in a row, and they have won every tournament game the past two years by double digits. They are dominant, and Dan Hurley wants to win a third in a row.
“It's flattering, but I have a long career of turning down jobs or more money to stay in places that I was happy and that fit me…,” Hurley said during a recent appearance on The Herd. “I just can't see that being a thing.”
Staying loyal is in the Hurley DNA
Like he said, this isn't the first time that Dan Hurley has turned down an attractive offer. He has turned down a job offer from Rutgers in the past and he decided to go coach UConn basketball even though Pitt was offering him more money. That was before he won back-to-back national titles with the Huskies, too. It was worth a shot from Kentucky, but after the success that Hurley has built at UConn, it doesn't seem like there is anything that would pull him away from this job.
Dan Hurley's father, Bob Hurley Sr., has also turned down some higher-paying jobs in his day as a head coach. Hurley Sr. was the head coach of a high school team and he turned down college coaching jobs to remain the head of the high school team. That is the definition of loyalty.
Dan Hurley isn't going anywhere. It would be shocking to see him leave the UConn basketball program anytime soon, and he and the Huskies will be looking for a third straight national title next season.