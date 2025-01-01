UConn basketball started 2025 with a major injury scare. Star forward Liam McNeeley left his New Year's Day contest against DePaul early.

McNeeley left gingerly against the Big East Conference foe, with Rob Dauster of The Field of 68 catching the concerning moment for the Huskies.

“Liam McNeeley looked to roll an ankle after a collision with a DePaul player. He was able to (gingerly) walk off the court and back to the locker room,” Dauster posted on X.

The 6-foot-7 forward entered Wednesday averaging 13.9 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

McNeeley scored more than 14 points in his last three games before DePaul. That includes his 26-point outburst against No. 8 Gonzaga on Dec. 14.

One Huskies fan, though, snapped this relieving picture of McNeeley. He made his return to the court.

Connecticut is currently on a six-game winning streak heading into the new year. The No. 11 Huskies are 10-3 overall.