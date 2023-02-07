Big East Conference basketball is live from the XL Center in Hartford, CT when two ranked teams meet in this showdown. The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (19-5) will square off against the No. 21 UConn Huskies (18-6). You won’t want to miss this hotly-contested tilt! Check out our college basketball odds series for our Marquette-UConn prediction and pick.

The Marquette Golden Eagles are currently sitting at a tie for first place with rival Xavier and have a Big East record of 11-2. They’ve been stellar this year against ranked opponents and have showed why they deserve to be ranked as one of the top-10 teams in the country. Winning their last five consecutive games, the Golden Eagles will come into this game with great momentum and will be hungry to prove their ranking to a hearty UConn team.

The UConn Huskies are right in the middle of the Big East standings and have gone 7-6 in conference play. All of their season’s losses have come in their last 10 games, where they’ve gone 4-6. At one point, UConn was ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation, but has since slipped to No. 21 after their close losses. The talent on their team still remains, so the Huskies will look to show everyone why they deserve to be ranked higher once again.

Here are the Marquette-UConn college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Marquette-UConn Odds

Marquette: +4.5 (-116)

UConn: -4.5 (-104)

Over: 147.5 (-106)

Under: 147.5 (-114)

How To Watch Marquette vs. UConn

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports App

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Marquette Could Cover The Spread

Marquette has been able to sustain this successful season by way of their efficient offense. Each one of their starters is capable of turning in a big game and being supported by the rest of their players. All five starters are averaging double-digit point totals and can contribute in a number of different ways on the stat sheets. Guard Tyler Kolek is second in the nation with 7.9 assists per game. He’ll continue to be the facilitator for the Golden Eagles as they try to steal a win on the road here.

Marquette has been a covering machine this year, going 16-7 ATS on the season. A small underdog in this one, the Golden Eagles have gone 6-2 ATS when playing as the away team. While their offensive numbers stay consistent, Marquette has become increasingly stingy on the defensive side of the ball. They’re coupling quick scoring on one end with suffocating defense on the other. This recipe spells success for Marquette as many teams, including UConn, have fallen victim to their multi-faceted attack.

Why UConn Could Cover The Spread

At one point, UConn was ranked No. 2 and looking like a true contender for a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament. However, conference play has not been kind to the Huskies as they’ve dropped six games in their last 10 and now find themselves ranked No. 21. For most teams, this would be a spot to become complacent as they haven’t slipped out of the rankings. This Huskies team, however, believes they are much better than their ranking indicates and will hope to prove so against the highly ranked Golden Eagles.

The Huskies have been a great home team at 11-2 in the XL Center. They’ve covered games to the tune of 14-10 ATS and have been better at doing so at home than on the road. The crowd will certainly look to be a factor as UConn leans on its star big man Adama Sanogo. Guard Andre Jackson Jr. will look to find his teammates in transition and try to run Marquette out of their building.

Final Marquette-UConn Prediction & Pick

This game will be fierce from start to finish. Having met once, both teams will know what to expect from each other and have made major adjustments since their first game. UConn will have revenge on their mind, but I think Marquette will be too fundamentally sound in this one. The Golden Eagles are hot right now, so let’s take them to cover the small spread.

Final Marquette-UConn Prediction & Pick: Marquette Golden Eagles +4.5 (-116)