Is UConn football back? That question cannot not be answered after a win over lowly Temple, but it is difficult to deny the optimism the Huskies are emitting on the gridiron. They took it a step farther on Saturday, giving the crowd at Pratt and Whitney Stadium a potent shot of adrenaline for the ride back home, along with a 4-2 record to look upon with pride.

In what was an unfathomable sequence of events and a dramatic change of fortune, UConn avoided a brutal defeat and secured an exhilarating 29-20 victory over the Owls. Facing fourth-and-goal on the Huskies’ one-yard line, Temple reasonably opted to go for the quarterback sneak on the final play of the game. Mayhem ensued, but not the kind the visiting team hoped to unleash on East Hartford.

Durante Jones knocked the ball loose and fellow defensive back Jordan Wright picked it up and returned it 96 yards for a touchdown with zeroes on the clock. A sloppy football game that featured three turnovers from each side ends in dramatic fashion. Fans hardly had any time to exhale, as their bodies tried to adjust to the shock they were experiencing.

The Huskies stared the reaper in the face, bit back and turned the scythe on Temple in one swooping motion. Their supporters are basking in the pandemonium.

“Is this real???” one fan rhetorically asked on X, formerly Twitter. “Mush Mush Mush,” another said, echoing the play-by-play man’s game-ending call.

Quarterback Joe Fagnano threw multiple interceptions in a game for the first time of his college career (also had a fumble) but did post a respectable 272 passing yards. He displayed splendid rapport with wide receiver TJ Sheffield, who tallied nine receptions for 144 yards and a score. While the defense struggled to contain Owls running back Terrez Worthy (12 carries for 95 yards), it held QB Forrest Brock to just 136 yards.

When a squad earns an improbable victory, even against an opponent that is in last place in its conference, people will naturally wonder if there is something special at play.

UConn football is trending up

Those who witnessed Wright’s fumble recovery TD certainly seem to agree with that sentiment. “Go Huskies….Congratulations on a miraculous win!!!” another fan posted.

UConn football is three victories away from its first winning campaign since 2010. There is a ways to go until they can achieve that landmark feat, but if the Huskies do break through, then you might as well slap the word “miraculous” on the entire season.

Head coach Jim Mora is turning things around in his third year at the helm. He and his team get to enjoy this thrilling triumph for a bit longer as they head into their bye week before welcoming in Wake Forest on Oct. 19.