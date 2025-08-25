Michael Gallup's NFL comeback bid just hit a major snag, as the Washington Commanders released the veteran wide receiver on Monday afternoon. Cornerback Essang Bassey, center Nick Harris, tackle Tyre Phillips, defensive tackle Norell Pollard and WR Braylon Sanders were also cut ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, per the team's X account.

Gallup was certainly a wild card, but there was some optimism he would have a place on the Commanders offense given that he signed with the franchise in March. The 29-year-old retired last summer before taking another crack at the NFL this year.

Washington already had Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin, who signed his long-awaited contract extension hours before Gallup's departure, so the former Dallas Cowboys pass-catcher was never going to be a huge part of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's passing attack. Nonetheless, winding up a free agent less than two weeks before the regular season starts is crushing.

Does the now-former Commanders WR still have something left to give?

Gallup has trudged through plenty of adversity just to get to this point. His 1,000-yard, six-touchdown 2019-20 campaign feels like ancient history now. Once a dependable complimentary receiver, injuries have left the 29-year-old without a clear path forward.

The No. 81 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft missed half the 2021-22 season with a calf strain and then suffered a torn ACL. He was never the same. CeeDee Lamb's arrival limited his target volume, but it was obvious that Michael Gallup was not nearly as effective as he was before his injury troubles. Dallas parted ways with him in March of 2024 in order to clear cap space, and following a three-month stay with the Las Vegas Raiders, he retired.

Gallup was hoping to provide some value on the Cowboys' hated foe, inking a one-year deal to join the Commanders. It would have been interesting to see what kind of rapport the 2017 consensus All-American (Colorado State) would have continued to build with second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, who captivated the football-watching public with a sensational rookie campaign. Washington appears content with its current crop of wideouts, however.

Perhaps Gallup can land on another squad before the regular season begins. Though, not all comeback stories get a proper ending.