After a summer-long standoff, the Cincinnati Bengals and Trey Hendrickson have reached an extension to get the NFL's reigning sack-leader on the field in 2025.

Taking to social media to break down the encouraging development, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter broke down how the two sides have come together in the pursuit of Week 1 playing time, and why it makes sense for both parties to agree to a short-term extension for the time being.

“Another hold-in ends: Bengals and Trey Hendrickson reached an agreement today on a $14 million raise for this year, boosting his 2025 salary to $30 million, per sources. Hendrickson still is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season,” Schefter wrote.

Article Continues Below

“Trey Hendrickson had insisted that he wouldn't play this season for the $16 million remaining on his contract. Now he has a reworked contract and is expected to play in the Bengals opener vs. the Browns.”

Originally drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Hendrickson really came into his own when he signed with the Bengals in free agency back in 2021 to form an edge rushing tandem with Sam Hubbard. Named to the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons in Cincy so far, Hendrickson stepped up his game even further in 2024, earning his first-ever All-Pro honors while finishing in the running for Defensive Player of the Year.

Understandibly, Hendrickson's on-field success led some – including the 30-year-old rusher – to believe he wasn't being paid what he was worth, and as a result, he was held out of action all summer long in the pursuit of a new contract, be that with the Bengals or via a trade to a team willing to pony up for his services. While this extension doesn't necessarily close that book for good, as Hendrickson could get traded at the deadline if the team struggles, and will be once again looking for a deal next spring, for now, the Bengals can focus on the 2025 NFL season and can exhale for the time being.