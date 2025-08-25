After a summer-long standoff, the Cincinnati Bengals and Trey Hendrickson have reached an extension to get the NFL's reigning sack-leader on the field in 2025.

Taking to social media to break down the encouraging development, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter broke down how the two sides have come together in the pursuit of Week 1 playing time, and why it makes sense for both parties to agree to a short-term extension for the time being.

“Another hold-in ends: Bengals and Trey Hendrickson reached an agreement today on a $14 million raise for this year, boosting his 2025 salary to $30 million, per sources. Hendrickson still is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season,” Schefter wrote.

Article Continues Below
“Trey Hendrickson had insisted that he wouldn't play this season for the $16 million remaining on his contract. Now he has a reworked contract and is expected to play in the Bengals opener vs. the Browns.”

Originally drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Hendrickson really came into his own when he signed with the Bengals in free agency back in 2021 to form an edge rushing tandem with Sam Hubbard. Named to the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons in Cincy so far, Hendrickson stepped up his game even further in 2024, earning his first-ever All-Pro honors while finishing in the running for Defensive Player of the Year.

Understandibly, Hendrickson's on-field success led some – including the 30-year-old rusher – to believe he wasn't being paid what he was worth, and as a result, he was held out of action all summer long in the pursuit of a new contract, be that with the Bengals or via a trade to a team willing to pony up for his services. While this extension doesn't necessarily close that book for good, as Hendrickson could get traded at the deadline if the team struggles, and will be once again looking for a deal next spring, for now, the Bengals can focus on the 2025 NFL season and can exhale for the time being.

More Cincinnati Bengals News
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) reacts following penalty flags being thrown during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. The penalties were against the Browns.
Bengals rumors: Cincinnati, Trey Hendrickson discussing ‘unique’ contract extensionJackson Stone ·
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor next to two silhouettes of American football players with big question mark emojis inside.
2 surprise Bengals preseason roster cuts to watch out for before Week 1Ben Strauss ·
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (97) walks the sideline during a session of organized team activities on the Bengals practice field at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.
Bengals’ Shemar Stewart putting contract dispute behind him in training campMalik Brown ·
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow before a preseason game against the Washington Commanders.
Bengals’ Joe Burrow keeps it real on 2024 wrist injuryBenedetto Vitale ·
Bengals DE Myles Murphy and Bengals RT Amarius Mims. Cincinnati Bengals logo in background
2 Bengals first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2025 NFL seasonJaren Kawada ·
Trey Hendrickson in the middle, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase around him, Cincinnati Bengals logo in the background
1 last-minute trade Bengals must make before Week 1 of 2025 NFL seasonEnzo Flojo ·