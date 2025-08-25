Teams around the league are making cuts to get down to their 53-man rosters. On Monday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to let go of a fan-favorite undrafted free agent.

Reports indicate that the Buccaneers are cutting undrafted free agent Desmond Watson, according to Greg Auman of Fox Sports. The rookie defensive tackle has been focusing on losing weight throughout the offseason and had the opportunity to be placed on the reserve-NFI instead. But head coach Todd Bowles and the coaching staff felt it was best to let the rookie defensive tackle go.

“Buccaneers are waiving rookie defensive tackle Desmond Watson, who had been on the non-football illness list all of training camp. Had needed to get his weight down — could have moved him to reserve-NFI, but they'll cut him outright. Not going to practice squad at the moment.”

The decision comes not long after the Buccaneers' head coach claimed he had long-term plans for Watson. At the time, it sounded like Watson was going to avoid being cut and be given a chance to continue losing weight on the reserve NFI or even the practice squad. There is still a chance for the former Florida Gator to be signed elsewhere. But for now, he's a free agent.

Watson played for the Gators for four seasons as a starter. He served as a gap filler to help stuff opposing running backs. The 22-year-old defensive tackle recorded 63 combined tackles (19 solo), 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble through 51 games played.

As for the Buccaneers, they'll utilize a defensive line consisting of Vita Vea, Calijah Kancey, and Logan Hall. Tampa Bay aims to improve upon its 10-7 record from last season. The hope is that the franchise reaches the playoffs once again. Only this time, the organization will want to advance beyond the Wild Card round after suffering a 23-20 loss to the Washington Commanders.