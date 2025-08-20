Last season, the Minnesota Vikings had one of the best supporting casts on offense in the entire NFL. Kevin O'Connell is one of the best play callers and play designers in the league, and Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison formed one of the best wide receiver duos in all of football.

On top of that, a stellar offensive line and TJ Hockenson at tight end gave the Vikings plenty of outlets to go to in order to move the football. That is part of the reason why Sam Darnold was able to have a career renaissance in 2024 before a tough playoff exit, earning him a big new contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

Now, the Vikings are surely hoping that they can replicate that and give JJ McCarthy a similar ecosystem to work in during his first year as the starting quarterback. The 2024 first-round pick out of Michigan missed his entire rookie season after suffering a knee injury during the preseason, so there will likely be some growing pains early in the season.

On top of that, the Vikings will be without Addison for the first three games of the season due to a suspension, and Justin Jefferson is recovering from a hamstring injury that he has been dealing with during training camp. Jefferson should be ready for Week 1, but the Vikings are still looking for more wide receiver help before the season gets underway, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Here are five names to watch out for in a potential trade.

Panthers WR Adam Thielen

The Carolina Panthers have quietly built a deep wide receiver room, and a team with so many holes on defense could be looking to collect some extra draft capital in exchange for one of its veterans who may not see consistent playing time. Adam Thielen had some of the best seasons of his career in Minnesota with the Vikings, and a reunion makes a lot of sense here.

Of course, Carolina drafted Tetairoa McMillan in the first round this year and is bringing back Xavier Legette for his second season. Jalen Coker has also shown a lot of promise this preseason, and it looks like the fantasy football hive may have gotten that one right. If Coker emerges as a legitimate WR3, Thielen could be on his way out.

The 34-year old struggled with injuries at times last season, playing just 10 games in Carolina. While he isn't his All-Pro self from his prime in Minnesota, he is still an ultra-reliable slot receiver when he is on the field and would be a great security blanket for a young quarterback like McCarthy.

Eagles WRs Terrace Marshall Jr. and Johnny Wilson

Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles are always active on the trade market, especially at this time of year as they look to finalize their roster before getting their Super Bowl defense underway. Roseman is also famous for taking on more draft capital, which is something that he could get for a pair of young receivers buried on the depth chart.

Of course, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith are the top guys in Philly on the outside. Jahan Dotson emerged as a rock-solid third wideout last season, and Philadelphia recently traded for John Metchie III from the Houston Texans to add some wide receiver depth. Georgia product Ainias Smith has also earned rave reviews during training camp, so he could be in for a bigger role than many expected.

Thay could leave Johnny Wilson and Terrace Marshall Jr. as the odd men out, and the Vikings would be wise to take a chance on a young player with a lot of tools.

Wilson is a physical monster out of Florida State, standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing in at just under 230 pounds. He would be a great red-zone target and someone who can take advantage of mismatches in one-on-one situations when defenses tilt too far toward Jefferson and Addison.

Marshall has struggled to find his footing in the NFL after exploding as a top prospect on LSU's national title team in 2019, but reuniting with Jefferson and settling into a deep receiver room in a functioning offense could help him finally find a consistent role.

Packers WR Dontayvion Wicks

An in-division trade, especially one involving a player as talented as Wicks, is especially unlikely in this scenario. However, the Packers have more quality receivers than they can put on the field, and they could turn one of those players into assets to allocate elsewhere for the right price.

The advanced numbers absolutely love Wicks, who is a very talented player. However, he dropped nine balls on just 80 targets, which is a problem that obviously cannot continue.

Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs are cemented as starters for Matt LaFleur and company, and it's hard to see first-round pick Matthew Golden spending a ton of time on the sidelines. Of course, Christian Watson will also be working his way back from a knee injury at some point, and Green Bay also drafted rookie receiver Savion Williams out of TCU.

A change of scenery could help Wicks correct some of the drops, and O'Connell would surely find ways to use him that would take advantage of his strengths. The Packers probably aren't going to jump at the chance to make the Vikings better, but a steep price could get a deal done.

Chargers WR Quentin Johnston

Speaking of guys who could use a change of scenery, Quentin Johnston may just be at the top of the list. The Chargers had high hopes for the former TCU star after drafting him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he has not panned out so far.

Johnston has struggled mightily with drops and overall consistency during his career, and the Chargers may be eager to get off of him before the season starts. Los Angeles also brought Keenan Allen back to start alongside Ladd McConkey and drafted Ole Miss star Tre Harris in the second round this spring.

Auburn product KeAndre Lambert-Smith, a fifth-round pick, has been very impressive during training camp and the preseason, so Johnston could get boxed out of the rotation.

The 23-year old is still young and has traits that O'Connell can work with, most notably his elite speed in the open field. Additionally, getting to learn under Jefferson and Addison could help him grow his game, so this could be a deal that would do wonders for all parties involved.