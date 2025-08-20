It is finally time to build out your fantasy football draft strategies for the 2025 NFL season. With the start of the season just weeks away, starting to determine your draft plans now will help set you apart from your league mates. For the third installment of ClutchPoints’ positional rankings, let’s take a deep dive into the best fantasy football wide receivers in our rankings.

After Ja’Marr Chase took home top honors as WR1 last year, the Cincinnati offense will likely be one of the most pass-heavy units again this season – so is he in a position to lead all WRs again, or will someone else take the crown?

Any data regarding player stats from the 2024 fantasy season was pulled from Sleeper, and all rankings factor in a point-per-reception (PPR), single-QB league format. As always, utilize our rankings, but make sure to build out your pre-draft rankings to match the specific format of your fantasy football league.

2025 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

1. Ja’Marr Chase

2024 Finish: WR1

Last year’s leader at the wide receiver position checks in atop his position again, as Ja’Marr Chase leads off ClutchPoints’ 2025 WR rankings. As the alpha wideout in a pass-happy offense, Chase is the beneficiary of catching a ton of passes from Joe Burrow every Sunday.

There isn’t much that needs to be said about Chase, who recorded career bests across the board last season. Chase’s 17 touchdowns catapulted the former LSU Tiger to the top WR spot for the first time in 2024, and with the Cincinnati Bengals looking to keep rolling out a heavy passing attack, Chase is once again in line for a season-winning workload for your fantasy football roster.

2. CeeDee Lamb

2024 Finish: WR8

Even after missing two games and Dak Prescott only suiting up in eight, CeeDee Lamb was still able to finish as the WR8 as the pass-catching leader for the Dallas Cowboys. Now, with Prescott once again healthy and George Pickens added to the offense, it is once again wheels up for Lamb’s stock for your fantasy football roster.

The Dallas offense seems to be transitioning to a heavier passing attack, with their lack of attention paid to improving their running game this offseason as the top clue. With Prescott having the two best WRs of his career on the roster, the Cowboys' offense should take another step forward in the passing game. Look for Lamb to figure into the overall WR1 conversation this year as he will challenge his 2023 WR1 overall stats (135/1,749/12) in 2025.

3. Justin Jefferson

2024 Finish: WR2

Outside of his 10-game season back in 2023, Justin Jefferson has finished as a top-six wideout in every season of his career. Having finished as the WR2 last season, Jefferson will now be catching passes from J.J. McCarthy this season, which provides a bit of uncertainty in the offense.

It is clear that head coach Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings like what they are seeing from McCarthy, but he is essentially a rookie after having missed all of last season. Jefferson is basically QB-proof, which he proved last season, but knocking him down a peg to WR3 in these WR fantasy football rankings due to McCarthy’s learning curve still puts Jefferson in elite territory this season.

4. Nico Collins

2024 Finish: WR23

The 2023 season was Nico Collins’ coming out party, as he crossed the 1,000-yard mark (1,297) for the first time. His 2024 campaign was unfortunately cut short after 12 games, as he missed five games with various injuries, hampering the Houston Texans passing attack.

But Collins is not alone in the receiver room in Houston, as Christian Kirk and two Iowa State rookies (Jayden Higgins & Jaylin Noel) were drafted in April. Adding these options to the WR group immensely helps Collins, and there will finally be some receivers to take the heat off of him. Collins and C.J. Stroud still connected for over 1,000 yards last season, putting Collins on track for his best season yet in 2025.

5. Malik Nabers

2024 Finish: WR6

Quarterback issues were a concern last year for Malik Nabers, and yet he still put up over 1,200 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie season. With Russell Wilson now throwing him passes (at least to start the year), Nabers once again has a great chance to show why he is a QB-proof, superstar wideout in the making.

Nabers is the New York Giants offense, as they will once again be playing from behind in most games this season. It is very likely that Nabers reaches the 170 target mark yet again, as his rookie season stat line (109/1204/7) should be the benchmark expectation for his sophomore campaign.

6. Puka Nacua

2024 Finish: WR26

Missing six games held Puka Nacua back last season, but he still only came up 10 yards short of a 1,000-yard campaign. The health of QB Matthew Stafford raises some concerns for the Los Angeles Rams roster, but until there is an update or a timeline on his health, it is full steam ahead for the Rams' passing attack.

Nacua and offseason signee Davante Adams will be joining forces to lead the LAR passing game, giving Stafford another explosive wideout duo. Having Adams opposite Nacua will allow the 24-year-old WR to put up another WR1 season, as the Rams' passing attack is one of the most highly talked-about units in the world of fantasy football this offseason.

7. Drake London

2024 Finish: WR5

If down the stretch last season was any prediction for how the Drake London-Michael Penix Jr. connection will go in 2025, London could very well play his way into the overall WR1 conversation as a dark horse.

Penix made starts in the final three weeks of the 2024 NFL season, and he peppered London with 39 targets in those contests, including a Week 18 game where London put up a week-winning 187 yards and 2 TDs on 10 receptions. London is once again the clear passing-game target for the Atlanta Falcons, and with Penix earning his first full season at the helm, he and London are in store for strong seasons for fantasy football.

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown

2024 Finish: WR3

It feels wrong to predict that Amon-Ra St. Brown will have his worst fantasy finish since his rookie season, but it all boils down to how different the offense will look for the Detroit Lions. A new offensive coordinator (John Morton), who is back for his second stint with the Lions, will likely change the offense’s identity, which should lead to a change in emphasis on the passing attack.

There’s no question that St. Brown is the top target in the DET passing attack, but the offseason hype train has been roaring for Jameson Williams, which could mean a bigger role for the fourth-year pro. St. Brown’s spot as WR8 in these fantasy football WR rankings means that he still is going to be a consistent contributor this year, but his first-round ADP might leave you wanting more.

9. Brian Thomas Jr.

2024 Finish: WR4

Brian Thomas Jr., sliding from his WR4 finish to his WR9 ranking here, is more about the big names ahead of him and less about expectations for his 2025 season. With Liam Coen now running the show for Duval, the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense should take a big step forward this season.

Adding Travis Hunter brings a new element to the passing attack, and with all eyes on Trevor Lawrence needing to finally look like the number one prospect that he was years ago, Thomas is in a position to excel once again. A big area that needs to improve for the JAX offense is on-target pass attempts, as Thomas only hauled in 65 percent of his targets last year.

10. A.J. Brown

2024 Finish: WR20

It was only a 13-game season for A.J. Brown last year, as he fought through hamstring and knee injuries in 2024. Brown’s WR20 finish was his worst since 2021, the final year he was with the Tennessee Titans.

It’s safe to say that Brown’s role in the Philadelphia Eagles offense is a strong one, as he rattled off 1,000-plus yard seasons in each of his three years, including two years of 1,400 yards and at least seven touchdowns. As Jalen Hurts’ top target once again, Brown has a safe floor (provided his ongoing hamstring injury doesn’t linger into the 2025 season) and should find himself back in WR1 territory this year.

11. Ladd McConkey

2024 Finish: WR12

It was a strong rookie campaign for Ladd McConkey, as he solidified himself as Justin Herbert’s favorite target last season. Racking up 1,149 yards and 7 TDs, McConkey finished as the final WR1 in 2024, setting himself up for another strong season in 2025.

The receiver core around McConkey looks a bit different, as Keenan Allen and rookie Tre Harris were brought in, while Josh Palmer departed for Buffalo, and Quentin Johnston is still figuring his way onto the depth chart. Even after signing Allen, McConkey’s work out of the slot shouldn’t be impacted, paving the way for another 1K season for the Georgia product.

12. Marvin Harrison Jr.

2024 Finish: WR30

The disconnect was obvious for most of Marvin Harrison Jr.’s rookie season, as he struggled to find a groove with Kyler Murray. Oftentimes mis-timing routes and not being ready for the ball, Harrison limped to his WR30 finish, on the heels of a strong draft-cycle push for the former Ohio State Buckeye.

As a whole, the passing attack for the Arizona Cardinals struggled in 2024, with Trey McBride not finding the end zone until Week 17. But for Harrison, his connection with Murray seems to be improving this offseason, and he should find himself above the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career after a bounce-back sophomore season.

13. Mike Evans

2024 Finish: WR14

Ol’ reliable Mike Evans finds himself in the WR1 conversation once again as he enters Year 12. Set to be Baker Mayfield’s top target in a strong offense, Evans should be the main beneficiary of an unknown recovery timeline for Chris Godwin and an unfortunate neck injury for Jalen McMillan.

Offseason darling Emeka Egbuka will likely suit up opposite Evans, and the rookie will earn his fair share of work as the second target. But with the offensive weapons a bit maligned right now, Evans is in line for another heavy workload as he looks to break Jerry Rice’s NFL record for consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

14. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

2024 Finish: WR9

As the clear-cut WR1 for the Seattle Seahawks last season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba broke out in a big way for your fantasy football rosters. His 100-reception campaign was an improvement of 37 receptions from his rookie season, and he enters his junior campaign as the top target once again, this time catching passes from a new quarterback.

There are plenty of concerns surrounding Sam Darnold and how his success with the Minnesota Vikings translates to his new destination. Questions about him being a product of Kevin O’Connell’s system will need to be put to bed early on in the year, and all signs point to JSN being able to comfortably settle in as Darnold’s top target. The aging Cooper Kupp is JSN’s closest competition on the depth chart, and while this projection sees Smith-Njigba take a step backwards from last season, you can still pencil him in for a strong year.

15. Tyreek Hill

2024 Finish: WR18

It has been quite the uncertain offseason for Tyreek Hill, and his footing as the final receiver in these fantasy football WR rankings is anything but solid. Coming off his worst season since 2019, Hill failed to live up to his WR1 hype last year, even though he did suit up for every game.

Both on-and-off field issues have plagued Hill during his time with the Miami Dolphins, as his most recent offseason has been a bit suspect as well. Dealing with an oblique injury, the 31-year-old is the clear WR1 for Tua Tagovailoa, but team chemistry still seems to be an issue for him. Currently, Hill’s Sleeper ADP is 25.9, placing him as the WR18 and 59th overall prospect, which is a bit rich for a player with a low floor and a super high ceiling, so just weigh the risk if you are considering drafting Hill.