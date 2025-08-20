When it comes to home runs, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is at the right place at the right time. On Tuesday, the Yankees equaled a franchise record nine home runs against the Tampa Bay Rays in a 13-3 win.

Much of it to the amazement of Boone.

Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Belinger, and Jose Caballero each hit two home runs. Meanwhile, Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Ben Rice each had one.

In the process, Judge hit his 40th to join Shohei Ohtani as the only active players with four or more 40 home run seasons.

Furthermore, Boone solidified a place in MLB history, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. Boone has been present for three out of four games featuring the most home runs in a single game.

On September 4, 1999, he was playing for the Cincinnati Reds when he hit the first out of a nine-home run game. On March 25 of this year, Boone managed the Yankees when they hit nine homers against the Brewers.

In 1987, the Toronto Blue Jays hit the most home runs in a single game with 10 on September 14.

As of now, the Yankees are 67-53 and five games behind the Blue Jays in the AL East. Also, New York has won seven out of their last ten games and four in a row.

At the same time, they are in the midst of a tightly contested Wild Card battle with the Boston Red Sox (68-59)

The mystique of Aaron Boone and the home run

Ever since the walk off against Boston in the 2003 ALCS, Aaron Boone has become synonymous with the home run.

However, it wasn't always sunshine and rainbows. In 2019, the Houston Astros' José Altuve hit a walk off homer in Game 6 of the ALCS against the Yankees.

In essence, Boone became the first in MLB history to hit and lose on a walk off home run in the decisive game of the league championship series.

