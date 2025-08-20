The New Orleans Saints continue to search for answers at quarterback. Still, at least one insider is making it clear where he stands on the idea of trading for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Nick Underhill, who covers the Saints for NewOrleans.Football dismissed the notion that New Orleans should pursue Richardson following his benching in Indianapolis. When asked if the Saints should consider the move, Underhill did not hesitate.

“Spencer gives you a better shot of winning,” Underhill said, referring to Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler. “No, if you suit up tomorrow, I don’t want the 47 percent passer who taps out on third down if I have a choice.”

The Saints are locked in a quarterback competition between Rattler, entering his second year, and rookie Tyler Shough. Head coach Kellen Moore has not named a starter, though both players have shown flashes during the preseason. With Derek Carr retired, New Orleans has been left to reset its quarterback room in a season that has already carried low expectations.

The Saints are the only team with an opening at quarterback

Some national voices have floated the idea of trading for Richardson, who lost the Colts’ starting job to Daniel Jones earlier this month. Richardson, a former first-round pick, has battled inconsistency and injuries since entering the league in 2023. His 47.7 completion percentage last season ranked near the bottom among starters, even as his arm strength and athleticism continued to intrigue scouts.

Some have suggested that New Orleans should roll the dice on Richardson, arguing the franchise had little to lose. Yet Underhill’s sharp response underscored a different reality. With the Saints desperate to find stability, Rattler’s steadier play might provide the more reliable path forward.

The debate reflects the bigger challenge facing Moore and the Saints. They must choose between developing young quarterbacks or gambling on another reclamation project. Underhill’s perspective makes one thing clear. In his view, Rattler, not Richardson, gives New Orleans its best chance to compete in 2025.