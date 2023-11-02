UConn's Ice Brady is set for her Huskies debut on Nov. 8, returning strong after a knee injury sidelined her freshman year.

After a year sidelined with a devastating knee injury, Ice Brady is on the verge of making her long-awaited debut for the UConn women’s basketball team. The freshman standout was two weeks shy of her first collegiate game when a practice mishap resulted in a dislocated patella, a blow that not only ended her season but also necessitated surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation.

As the calendar turns to November, Brady is now days away from stepping onto the court for the Huskies. With the 2023-24 season opener set for Nov. 8 against Dayton, as reported by Maggia Vanoni of CT Insider, anticipation is high for the return of the 6-foot-3 forward.

After arriving at UConn as the No. 5 ranked recruit in the Class of 2022, she quickly made her mark as a versatile big with a notable shooting range and a powerful presence . Her senior high school statistics – averaging 20.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game – earned her All-American honors.

The 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship in June showcased Brady's potential as she averaged 13.0 points and 7.5 rebounds. Her promising start at UConn's summer workouts hinted at a vital role within the team, potentially as a key backup big.

Ice Brady's road to recovery and UConn team synergy

However, the injury not only deprived Brady of her debut season but also the chance to compete for a spot as the first forward off the bench. Despite the setback, her work ethic remained unquestionable.

“Ice is a great player,” junior guard Azzi Fudd, said. “She’d always be worried about what this year would look like for her, and I would tell her, ‘You’re gonna be the same player if not better than when you got hurt.’”

Her perseverance was matched by her teammates, including Paige Bueckers, who also missed last season due to an ACL injury and will also be returning this season. The pair found solace and motivation in each other as they navigated the recovery process and engaged with campus life, including the Athletes in Action ministry.

“I think she’s kind of flown under the radar in terms of just being somebody that we are going to really need this season and somebody that we could have used last season,” Bueckers said. “I’ve seen her work extremely hard. Me and her did a lot of our rehab together and we’ve grown our relationship a lot this past year. So, I’m excited for her and the future that she has this year.”

Coach Geno Auriemma has noted Brady's multifaceted game as a boon for the team, complementing the skills of players like Aaliyah Edwards, Aubrey Griffin and Caroline Ducharme. Her ability to shoot from the perimeter and score in the lane, combined with her passing skills, are seen as integral to UConn's offensive schemes.

“Ice is really really, really good. She's got an old person's game,” Auriemma said. “. … I think she went home and watched because that’s exactly how she plays. I'm old enough to know how great he was but he was a little bit undersized. She's a little bit undersized, I mean she’s not a 6-5 center, but she just plays with a calmness and steadiness.”

Brady began integrating into team practices late last season and was fully involved in basketball activities by May. Her participation in the team's Europe Tour further demonstrated her recovery progress, with averages of six points per game and solid shooting from the field.

With the departure of Dorka Juhász to the WNBA, Brady is poised to fill the gap in the starting lineup, a position further underscored by Ayanna Patterson's ongoing recovery from an offseason knee procedure.

“I think that having Ice as an addition to the team, being impactful on the court is going to be great for us this season so I’m excited,” said Edwards.

Her first unofficial outing will be on Saturday in an exhibition against Southern Connecticut State, a prelude to the main event – her official UConn debut.