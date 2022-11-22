Published November 22, 2022

By James Kay · 4 min read

Heading into this season, UConn looked like it could implode as a perennial contender. Former national player of the year Paige Bueckers tore her ACL during a pickup game, ending what could have been another leap in her young career. To make matters worse: highly touted freshman Ice Brady dislocated her patella and put her in a position where she could only support her team on the sidelines. The team had already lost multiple seniors to graduation while other top programs in the country bolstered their rosters with transfers looking for a chance to win a championship.

However, if the first two games of the season indicated anything, the Huskies are far from dropping off any time soon. After being ranked outside of the Associated Press’ Top-25 preseason rankings for the first time since 2006, the UConn has shut up the naysayers who believe a regression is coming for the program. After beating No. 3 Texas and No. 10 N.C. State handily, the Huskies might just be on to something. Here are three reasons they could continue this success the rest of the way.

Azzi Freaking Fudd has arrived

One more time for the people in the back: Azzi freaking Fudd has arrived. Anyone familiar with the sophomore’s recruiting profile knew she could be a future star but she is already blown early expectations out of the water. Statistically, Fudd has already done things only a few UConn players have ever reached. She is averaging 30 points per game and has been the linchpin of the offense.

On and off the ball, there might not be a better perimeter scorer than Fudd in the country. In three games, she is shot 37.9% from beyond the arc and 38.5% on her catch and shoot attempts, per Synergy Sports. Even with all of the attention that is on her on a nightly basis, Fudd has been able to free herself up on the outside and launch bombs only few in the country can rival.

Her scoring pace could elevate her to being the national player of the year discussion if they haven’t already. More importantly for UConn, she can keep them competitive as they battle with injuries.

“I would say based on one week of practice, Azzi’s as good as anybody we’ve had at this point in every area of the game,” Geno Auriemma said. “She’s just so much better than last year at this time. She’s healthy and she can do some pretty special things.”

There’s depth and then there’s UConn’s depth

It’s easy to forget after UConn went to the national title game last year that their season initially started off similar to this year’s. Injuries kept Fudd out at the beginning of the season and Bueckers battled lower body injuries before her return later on. I was interviewing a Division I coach when I mentioned how weak UConn was looking with injuries piling up.

He laughed and said, “the thing about UConn is that when one player goes down, they have a player coming off the bench every coach in the country has wanted at one point. They will be fine.”

Guess what? UConn turned out to be fine.

Every time the collective whole rushes to bury UConn and its annoyingly impressive winning culture, Auriemma inserts someone into the lineup that is capable of being a star on other teams. It is still going to be difficult for the Huskies to squeeze out games with only eight active players for now but they have proven they can get the job done even when they aren’t at 100%. Their depth is a luxury only teams like South Carolina and Stanford have at their disposal.

