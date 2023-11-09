UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley detailed his mental health battles after winning a national championship last season.

UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley cemented his status as one of the best in college basketball with a national championship win last season, but recently revealed that there are still some mental health hurdles for him be opening up about having a panic attack at the New York Stock Exchange this summer.

“I'm having a panic attack,” Dan Hurley said to his wife Andrea during the appearance, according to Seth Davis of The Messenger.

Andrea Hurley then quietly pulled Dan aside and fed positive thoughts while leading him through some deep breathing exercises. Dan Hurley still expressed angst, saying, “Why am I here? My team should be here…”, “Who are these people? I don't even know them…”, “Where's my team? I shouldn't be here without them…”, and “I gotta get outta here,” according to Davis.

Hurley did pull himself together and was able to make it through the obligations and headed back to Connecticut. After the championship, Hurley thought, “Is this all there is?” according to Davis.

“Don't get me wrong, [winning the title] was an incredible feeling in the moment,” Hurley said, via Davis. “But it hasn't fulfilled me in a way that maybe I thought it would. I was probably chasing that championship thinking there's be some level of healing. It's like realizing there's no Santa Claus.”

To many, Dan Hurley was in the shadow of both his father, a successful high school coach, and his brother, one of the greats at Duke. Dan Hurley had big expectations as a player at Seton Hall, and struggled with mental health in that time.

Andrea Hurley said Dan was sad he was done coaching last year's team, and that set him off at the Sock Exchange.

“He loves his team every year, but he really adored that team,” Andrea said, via Davis. “The fact that it was over was hard. Then the fact that he was celebrating their accomplishment but they weren't there, that just set him off.

Now, Hurley's team is No. 6 in the country entering this season, and UConn looks to repeat with another talented quad.