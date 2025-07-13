When injury replacements for the All-Star teams came out, the Philadelphia Phillies felt disrespected. Multiple Phillies players complained about the fact that Jacob Misiorowski made the team after just five starts. In their opinion, Ranger Suarez and Cristopher Sánchez should have made the team. However, Sánchez got a gift before his start against the San Diego Padres.

When Sánchez signed his newest contract with the Phillies, there was an incentive included if he made an All-Star team. Despite the fact that he did not make the cut for the NL this season, Philadelphia will activate the bonus, according to Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Lochlahn March. The move is extremely uncommon, but the Phillies recognize Sánchez's career season.

The news gives Sánchez extra motivation heading into his final start of the first half of the season. The Phillies need a win over the Padres on Sunday to hold on to the top spot in the NL East. Regardless of how his start goes, Sánchez is one of the best pitchers in the league.

Even though Zack Wheeler is the only Philadelphia starter heading to the All-Star Game, his co-stars have compelling cases. Both Sánchez and Suarez have better ERAs than Misiorowski with a far larger sample size. However, the rookie's meteoric rise has him in the All-Star Game in the lowest number of games played ever.

Sánchez enters his game against San Diego with a 7-2 record with a 2.59 ERA. Both marks are among the best in the league. While Wheeler is the Phillies pitcher in NL Cy Young conversation, a strong second half from Sánchez could see him enter as a dark horse.

Philadelphia's pitching staff is one of the best in Major League Baseball yet again. However, Sánchez's absence from the All-Star leaves his teammates with a sour taste in their mouths. Luckily for him, though, the Phillies are willing to open up their wallets and recognize their starter for his achievements so far this season.