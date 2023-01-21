You won’t want to miss this UFC main card, live from Brazil at 10 p.m./ET 7 p.m./PT. Stay tuned for our UFC odds series with a Murphy-Andrade prediction and pick.

The action continues from Jeunesse Arena as hometown favorite Jessica Andrade battles her way to a title shot against “Lucky” Lauren Murphy. More favorites are set to hit the stage as Gilbert Burns, Brandon Moreno, and Glover Teixeira prepare for their bouts. The night is almost here.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 283 Odds: Lauren Murphy-Jessica Andrade Odds

Lauren Murphy: +370

Jessica Andrade: -520

Over (2.5) rounds: -124

Under (2.5) rounds: -102

How to Watch Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade

TV: UFC PPV

Stream: ESPN+, UFC PPV

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Lauren Murphy Will Win

Lauren Murphy has had quite the career resurgence of late: she’s won 6 of her last 7 fights, only dropping in her title fight against Champion Valentina Shevchenko. Nevertheless, Murphy got back to her winning ways with a dominant win over Miesha Tate and is ready to make another run at the belt. In her way stands one of the Women’s MMA greats, Jessica Andrade. Lauren Murphy will have to put all her skills to work if she wants to have a chance against the heavily favorited Andrade.

Lauren Murphy’s game is not pretty by any means. She’s not the most technical striker, and he propensity to push opponents against the cage and tire them out is not the most fan-friendly fighting style. However, true MMA fans will realize that Lauren Murphy does everything she needs to do to get a win and she does it right. She’s a nightmare to grapple with, often displaying strength that leaves her opponents dumbfounded. Her ability to control opponents on the ground and land vicious ground-and-pound is often what leads to her winning fights. Not to mention, the squeeze she puts on the ground is otherworldly. She’ll need to find some luck of her own to top Andrade in Brazil.

Why Jessica Andrade Will Win

Jessica Andrade is an absolute OG of women’s MMA. She began her UFC career in 2013 and has fought for the Women’s Strawweight title on four different occasions. She captured the title with a win over sensation Rose Namajunas in 2019. Since then, she’s fought at the top of the division and is constantly in the discussions for a title shot. With a win over the streaking Lauren Murphy, Jessica Andrade could see herself fighting for another title very soon.

Jessica Andrade looked stellar in her last fight securing a standing guillotine choke against a tough fighter in Amanda Lemos. Before that, she starched Cynthia Calvillo in the first round with a massive flurry of punches. If she can get the win tonight, a title shot will most likely be next. Jessica Andrade can dictate where this fight goes. She has an advantage over Murphy in virtually every department besides height and reach. Her hands are absolute dynamite and she’ll look to land on the weathered chin of Murphy. If the fight hits the mats, expect Andrade to work here offensive grappling and chase a submission here. Either way, she’ll want to end this one early.

Final Lauren Murphy-Jessica Andrade Prediction & Pick

The run Lauren Murphy has made is nothing short of inspirational. However, this test may be too tall for her. One of the best female fighters we’ve ever seen, Jessica Andrade will feed off of this home crowd and deliver a spectacular win. There’s no value with the moneyline, so look for Andrade to get the KO/TKO win.

Final Lauren Murphy-Jessica Andrade Prediction & Pick: Jessica Andrade by KO/TKO (+180)