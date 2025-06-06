For the last couple of months, Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers essentially let everyone they were getting into business together despite not reaching a formal agreement. Their actions suggested a hard truth: they are both out of better options. The Super Bowl 45 champion is officially heading to the land of Black and Gold, ending one of the most dragged-out buildups in recent memory. He will join his new teammates for mandatory minicamp, which commences on June 10.

Some interactions will be more interesting than others. Steelers safety DeShon Elliott may be especially friendly to the incoming quarterback, considering he was initially not keen on the idea of the 41-year-old coming to Pittsburgh. “Leave his a** at the retirement home,” Elliott commented on Instagram on Feb. 12.

Those comments are making the rounds in light of the latest Rodgers news. However, fans will be delighted to know that the defensive back quickly sought to make amends for the critical remark. A week after the comment, Elliott and the future Hall of Famer were photographed together at the Proactive Sports Performance training center, looking quite chummy after their respective workouts, per the New York Post's Erich Richter.

So, it does not appear that the team or its fan base has anything to worry about when it comes to these two men coexisting in the locker room.

What can Steelers expect from Aaron Rodgers?

The Steelers have enough questions to answer next season, as they try to break their cycle of Wild Card Weekend woes. The last thing the organization needs is non-football stories to permeate Acrisure Stadium.

Of course, that is usually part of the Aaron Rodgers package. Reporters are glued to his every move and eccentricity. He makes their job easier, to be sure, but the four-time MVP has every reason to completely lock in ahead of the 2025-26 season. Rodgers knows that this is possibly his last opportunity to lead an NFL offense, and he will not want to endure underwhelming results like the highly publicized failure that was his New York Jets tenure.

Amid the disappointment, however, Rodgers still threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns while tossing an acceptable 11 interceptions in 17 games. The eye test exposed other issues, but the 20-year QB could have enough left in the tank to help Pittsburgh stay in the AFC playoff conversation. During minicamp, the narrative will likely focus more on how he is meshing with the squad rather than what he could potentially do on the field.

Fans want assurance that the vibes will be good in Pittsburgh. Another affable exchange between Rodgers and Elliott might put them at ease.