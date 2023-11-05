UFC Brazil was an exciting event which had the UFC dish out $50,000 bonuses to four fighters who put on a show for the fans.

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including a few devastating finishes. After UFC Brazil, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Sao Paulo.

#UFCSP Attendance: 10,792 (Sold out, largest attendance for a UFC event in Sao Paulo history) Fight of the Night:

Dalby vs. Bonfim Performance bonuses:

Performance of the Night

Vitor Petrino kept his undefeated record intact with another impressive finish. Entering UFC Brazil after a submission win over Marcin Prachnio at UFC 290, Petrino picked up another stoppage with a big knockout of Modestas Bukauskas. A left hook out of nowhere sent Bukauskas crashing to the canvas, and it was clear no more punches were necessary. Now 3-0 in the UFC, Petrino earns his first Performance of the Night bonus.

Performance of the Night

Elves Brener improves to 3-0 under the UFC banner and earns his second-straight Performance of the Night bonus after a vicious one-punch knockout that had short notice Kaynan Kruschewsky crashing face first to the canvas. This was Brener's second-straight knockout performance and subsequently called for a top-15-ranked opponent for his next fight inside the octagon.

Fight of the Night

The fight between Nicolas Dalby and Gabriel Bonfim was a back-and-forth battle that saw both fighters have their moments. In the end, Dalby was able to edge get the TKO finish in the second round after mounting a comeback after dropping the first round. Dalby was able to pick up the pace and the pressure after getting taken down early in the second round and eventually breaking him and dropping him midway through the round. Dalby was able to give Bonfim his first loss on his record but they both walked away with a $50,000 bonus for their two-round battle.

The UFC fight night event in Sao Paulo absolutely delivered for the fight fans even with the lackluster main event fight between Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis. We saw a ton of up-and-coming prospects show out for the fight fans on their journey to become household names and we saw UFC veterans battle it out showing that there are levels to this fight game.

It will be interesting to see where these fighters go from here, especially Vitor Petrino, Elves Brener, and Nicolas Dalby all of whom had sensational performances. The UFC heads to the meca Madison Square Garden next Saturday, November 11th for an absolutely stacked PPV event UFC 295 which is headlined by the two best light heavyweights in the UFC former light heavyweight champion and No. 1 ranked contender Jiri Prochazka looking to become a two-time champion taking on the former middleweight champion and No. 3 ranked Alex Pereira who will be looking to become a two-division champion in his second professional combat sport to make history.

We also can't forget the interim heavyweight championship will be on the line at UFC 295 when the No. 2 ranked Sergei Pavlovich will take on the No. 4 ranked Tom Aspinall to claim the top spot and the next contender for the heavyweight championship. Expect exciting fight cards for the remainder of 2023 so just sit back and enjoy!