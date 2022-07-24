The main event of UFC London was supposed to be a match for the ages. Hometown hero Tom Aspinall was scheduled to take on American fighter Curtis Blaydes in an epic clash. Unfortunately, the bout ended in gruesome fashion just seconds into the fight.

As Aspinall was backpedaling away from Blaydes, the Englishman’s right knee seemingly gave out on him. Aspinall immediately crumpled to the ground, and the referee called for a stoppage after seeing his reaction. It was an anti-climactic end to what should’ve been an awesome main event at UFC London.

Michael Bisping spoke to the doctors and they’re speculating it’s an MCL injury given the amount of pain Tom Aspinall was in, what does everyone else think the injury might be? pic.twitter.com/8e5rzah06o — Zoheb MMA (@ZohebMMA) July 23, 2022

Despite the way things ended, Curtis Blaydes still took the time to make sure Tom Aspinall was okay. The English UFC fighter posted a image on Instagram of him and his opponent getting a beer after their bout. Aspinall also shared this short caption about his newfound beer buddy.

“A beer makes everything feel better. What a guy, big Curtis and his team popped up to say hello. Freak accidents happen unfortunately, tonight wasn’t my night.”

Aspinall also shared a short message on his next post, thanking the UFC and the medical staff for helping him. He also alluded to his beer session with Blaydes in the message.

“Wanted to say a huge thank you to the UFC, the doctors and paramedics that looked after me. But, also to the fans! For all the messages you’ve sent and support you’ve given me, in the build up to the fight and after the freak injury. You’re all amazing!”

Hopefully, Aspinall comes back from this injury sooner than later. The UFC will sorely miss his skills inside the Octagon.