The Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves stuck in a familiar position: hovering around .500 and facing a harsh reality as the trade deadline approaches. At 46-50 and 6.5 games back of the final NL Wild Card spot, rival executives believe the D-backs will shift from contenders to sellers. According to one GM, “I don’t see a world they don’t sell. They have so many holes, and so many free agents.”

The Diamondbacks' trade chips are among the most impactful on the market. Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Eugenio Suárez, and Josh Naylor are all on expiring contracts and drawing interest from contenders. The front office is reportedly focused on acquiring young pitching in return, prioritizing arms that can help in 2026 and beyond.

One of the most sought-after names is Gallen, the D-backs’ ace and 2023 All-Star. Despite a rough 2025 campaign—posting a 5.40 ERA over 115 innings—Gallen’s track record and swing-and-miss stuff still make him a desirable option for contenders. The Blue Jays, sitting atop the AL East and hungry for their first World Series appearance since 1993, have shown strong interest. Pairing Gallen with Jose Berríos, Kevin Gausman, and Max Scherzer would give Toronto one of the most experienced playoff rotations in baseball.

Diamondbacks will likely be sellers at the deadline

Suárez is another standout trade candidate, and arguably the biggest bat expected to be available. The 33-year-old third baseman has rediscovered his power stroke, blasting 29 home runs with a .563 slugging percentage in just 91 games. His performance earned him a second career All-Star nod and has rival teams buzzing. Over the last 162 games, Suárez has hit .277 with 52 homers, ranking among elite company like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.

The Cubs, who have received the worst third base production in baseball, are a natural fit. They’re clinging to a narrow NL Central lead and need an injection of power. Slotting Suárez behind Kyle Tucker and Seiya Suzuki could give Chicago one of the scariest lineups in the league.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are also potential suitors. They recently DFA’d DJ LeMahieu and moved Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to second base, clearing third for a bat like Suárez’s. After sliding in the standings, New York is desperate to boost its offense and keep pace with the surging Blue Jays.

A Suárez reunion with the Reds or Tigers would be a full-circle story. Detroit has the AL’s best record and positional flexibility to accommodate him. Cincinnati, just two games out of the Wild Card, has received little production at third and knows Suárez’s power plays well in Great American Ballpark.

The Brewers and Mets round out the list of logical landing spots. Both clubs are in the thick of playoff races and have major offensive holes at third. For Milwaukee, Suárez would be a low-cost, high-impact addition. The Mets, fighting for every win in a brutal NL East, might need a jolt to survive the postseason gauntlet.

Whether Arizona parts with one or all of their stars, the return will be centered on controllable young pitching. It’s a tough pill to swallow for a team fresh off a 2023 World Series appearance, but with the future in mind, selling may be the only logical step forward.