Sherrone Moore and the Michigan football team have landed a number of talented recruits as of late, but perhaps the most impressive get was four-star EDGE Julian Walker. Walker announced his commitment to the program a couple of weeks ago, and it was a big pickup for Michigan. Why was it so impressive? Walker is from South Carolina, and his dad is a strength and conditioning coach for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina was the favorite to land Julian Walker given’s his dad’s role with the team, but the Michigan football team had other plans. Walker was extremely impressed whenever he came to campus, and he realized that it was time to officially make his decision.

“I didn’t feel like I needed to wait,” Walker said, according to an article from On3. “Both times I went down there, the first time I was impressed, but the second time was just a reflection of how impressive it was the first time. They got even more deeper into it, and I was just like ‘Why am I waiting? They’re showing you everything that you’re looking for.’”

Michigan is not messing around recruiting defensive lineman in the 2026 class. The Wolverines have some elite prospects coming to Ann Arbor, with one of them being five-star Carter Meadows. This unit is going to be scary good for a long time.

“These are some dudes that I’ve seen and known for a little bit, and this happening, it blows my mind,” Walker added. “This is some stuff that happened when I was a kid, at Georgia, when they got all them dudes.”

The Michigan football team is having a lot of success on the recruiting trail right now, and Sherrone Moore isn’t done yet. The Wolverines are in good shape with some other targets, and more commitments should be coming in throughout the rest of the summer.

More NCAA Football News
Michigan Wolverines edge TJ Guy (42) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.
4-star Michigan football target reveals crucial factor in recruitmentScotty White ·
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) throws at warm up before the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 19, 2025.
Bryce Underwood makes ‘explosive’ declaration after 15-pound weight gainLorenzo J Reyna ·
Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) reacts against the LSU Tigers during the third quarter. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field.
Texas A&M football star RB Le’Veon Moss arrested after ‘making threats to bystander’Jaren Kawada ·
Jordon Hudson Bill Belichick
How Bill Belichick is playing ‘second fiddle’ to Jordon HudsonAutumn Hawkins ·
Team Blue quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) makes a pass against Team Maize during the second half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 19, 2025.
Big 12 power hands Michigan second recruiting lossLorenzo J Reyna ·
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) throws during the Crimson Combine at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Oklahoma absorbs blow after 4-star TE’s decisionLorenzo J Reyna ·