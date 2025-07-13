Sherrone Moore and the Michigan football team have landed a number of talented recruits as of late, but perhaps the most impressive get was four-star EDGE Julian Walker. Walker announced his commitment to the program a couple of weeks ago, and it was a big pickup for Michigan. Why was it so impressive? Walker is from South Carolina, and his dad is a strength and conditioning coach for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina was the favorite to land Julian Walker given’s his dad’s role with the team, but the Michigan football team had other plans. Walker was extremely impressed whenever he came to campus, and he realized that it was time to officially make his decision.

“I didn’t feel like I needed to wait,” Walker said, according to an article from On3. “Both times I went down there, the first time I was impressed, but the second time was just a reflection of how impressive it was the first time. They got even more deeper into it, and I was just like ‘Why am I waiting? They’re showing you everything that you’re looking for.’”

Michigan is not messing around recruiting defensive lineman in the 2026 class. The Wolverines have some elite prospects coming to Ann Arbor, with one of them being five-star Carter Meadows. This unit is going to be scary good for a long time.

“These are some dudes that I’ve seen and known for a little bit, and this happening, it blows my mind,” Walker added. “This is some stuff that happened when I was a kid, at Georgia, when they got all them dudes.”

The Michigan football team is having a lot of success on the recruiting trail right now, and Sherrone Moore isn’t done yet. The Wolverines are in good shape with some other targets, and more commitments should be coming in throughout the rest of the summer.