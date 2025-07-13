The Michigan football team is hoping to land a big commitment soon as four-star linebacker Nick Abrams is set to announce his college decision this week. The Wolverines are one of his top schools, but they have a lot of tough competition. Abrams is one of the best LBs in the 2026 class, so Sherrone Moore and the rest of the Michigan staff are going to have to really show how the program is above the rest.

Nick Abrams is set to announce his decision next week as he commitment date is July 16th. Abrams has offers from a plethora of major programs around the country, but the main teams to watch are Michigan, Alabama, Georgia and Oregon.

In this new era of college football, NIL is a big factor in every player’s recruitment. Even if guys aren’t going pro, they have a chance to make a name for themselves in college. The Michigan football program is known for being a big NIL program, and that is something that Abrams likes to see.

“For me and my family, it is the true NIL; the name, image, likeness,” he said, according to an article from 247Sports. “It's branding, exposure. Revenue sharing, that will come, but just looking for ways to enhance my brand. That is kind of how we look at it.”

Abrams is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #229 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #14 LB and the #6 player in the state of Maryland. Abrams currently attends McDonogh School in Owings Mills, MD. Michigan is hoping to keep Abrams in Big Ten country.

The Michigan football team doesn’t have to wait very long to hear a commitment as Nick Abrams will make a decision in just a few days. Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines are hoping to continue the momentum that they have built on the recruiting trail.