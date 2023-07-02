Sean Strickland took home an extra $50,000 in bonus money for his main event win at UFC Vegas 76. Strickland defeated Abus Magomedov after a lopsided beatdown that had him TKO Magomedov in round two. 

The UFC typically awards bonuses to fighters after each event, with the Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses. However, the Submission of the Night and Knockout of the Night bonuses that were in the past have been discontinued, leaving only the Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night awards.

Along with Strickland, there is one other Performance of the Night bonus and the Fight of the Night bonus. The other Peformance of the Night bonus went to the promotional newcomer Nursulton Ruziboev after brutally knocking out the dangerous Brunno Fereira in the opening moments of the fight.

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

In addition to the Performance of the Night bonuses two fighters walked away with Fight of the Night honors which were Elves Brener and Guram Kutateladze. It was Kutataladze who was punishing Brener early and even cut him open with the night's worst cut on the fight night. Brener was never out of the fight and always fought back to the very end where he knocked out the highly touted Kutateladze in a bloody war.

The UFC Vegas 76 event took place on July 1, 2023, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event featured a total of 12 fights, with Strickland vs. Magomedov as the main event. Strickland's win over Magomedov was his second consecutive victory in the UFC. He is now ranked #7 in the middleweight division and is now campaigning for a title shot against the champion Israel Adesanya.

Overall, the UFC Vegas 76 event was a success, with several exciting fights and a strong main event. Strickland's win over Magomedov was a dominant performance, and he was rightfully awarded the Fight of the Night bonus for his efforts. There were a ton of exciting fights throughout the night but Dana White and the UFC brass believed that Ruziboev and the fight between Brener and Kutateladze were the most deserving.
Up next for the UFC is a jam-packed International Fight Week capped off with a stacked UFC 290 PPV event which is headlined by the Featherweight GOAT Alexander Volkanovski as he looks to defend his title once more and unify the belt as he takes on interim champion Yair Rodriguez. Also, in the co-main event we have the men's flyweight championship on the line when Brandon Moreno looks to defend his title against a familiar foe in Alexandre Pantoja.  