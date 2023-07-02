Sean Strickland took home an extra $50,000 in bonus money for his main event win at UFC Vegas 76. Strickland defeated Abus Magomedov after a lopsided beatdown that had him TKO Magomedov in round two.

#UFCVegas76

FOTN: Guram Kutateladze vs Elves Brenner

POTN: Nursulton Ruziboev/Sean Strickland Post Fight Bonus History:

Guram Kutateladze: 2

Sean Strickland: 2

Elves Brenner: 1

Nursulton Ruziboev: 1 pic.twitter.com/7p1Ps0piqt — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) July 2, 2023

The UFC typically awards bonuses to fighters after each event, with the Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses. However, the Submission of the Night and Knockout of the Night bonuses that were in the past have been discontinued, leaving only the Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night awards.

Along with Strickland, there is one other Performance of the Night bonus and the Fight of the Night bonus. The other Peformance of the Night bonus went to the promotional newcomer Nursulton Ruziboev after brutally knocking out the dangerous Brunno Fereira in the opening moments of the fight.

In addition to the Performance of the Night bonuses two fighters walked away with Fight of the Night honors which were Elves Brener and Guram Kutateladze. It was Kutataladze who was punishing Brener early and even cut him open with the night's worst cut on the fight night. Brener was never out of the fight and always fought back to the very end where he knocked out the highly touted Kutateladze in a bloody war.

The UFC Vegas 76 event took place on July 1, 2023, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event featured a total of 12 fights, with Strickland vs. Magomedov as the main event. Strickland's win over Magomedov was his second consecutive victory in the UFC. He is now ranked #7 in the middleweight division and is now campaigning for a title shot against the champion Israel Adesanya.