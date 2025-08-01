Though the San Antonio Spurs haven't put together the splashiest offseason in the NBA, they haven't stood pat either. While general manager Brian Wright signed big men Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk and rounded out the roster with guys like Jordan McClaughlin and Lindy Waters III in free agency thus far, the franchise's biggest splashes came in the draft.

With Dylan Harper at the second overall selection, the Spurs added a player expected to contribute immediately. A second lottery pick, Carter Bryant, could also contribute as a rookie. Though he struggled offensively in Summer League, the 14th pick's defense ability may land him minutes early.

Include the two-way contract of Spurs' Summer League star David Jones Garcia and San Antonio has one more standard spot and two two-way deals remaining. Two of the organization's two-way players from last year suited up for them in Las Vegas. Riley Minix may very well find his way back to the Silver and Black, while the jury is out on 2024 second-round pick Harrison Ingram.

As the Spurs finalize their roster, though, shooting must be prioritized.

Spurs in need of marksmen

In Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, Harper and Devin Vassell, the Spurs have plenty of guys who can score. And that's not including reserve Keldon Johnson, who averaged 22 points per game three seasons ago and is still just 25 years old.

What they lack is knock-down shooters. It's a hole that wasn't addressed on draft night. That's not surprising considering Wright has said the team doesn't pick for need. Harper's strengths comes in his ability to create, pace and his handle. Bryant's gifts are mainly physical at this point.

“What we've tried to do is just put one foot in front of the other, stay head down, and hopefully we look up someday and we're right where we want to be,” Wright said of the team's off-season.

Of the two Spurs who return from last season, only veteran Harrison Barnes and McClaughlin shot higher than 40% from three-point range. Acquired in the same February trade for Fox, McClaughlin played sparingly after arriving in the Alamo City. In 18 games, he averaged 2.5 points and 1.5 assists in 6.9 minutes. A six-year NBA veteran, the former USC standout has played in 288 total games with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings and Spurs, averaging 4.1 points, 2.8 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 14.1 minutes.

His potential from beyond the arc may represent a reason the Spurs re-signed him. It's not nearly enough, though. San Antonio had sharpshooters Doug McDermott and Cedi Osman when they drafted Wemby. Surrounding their superstar big men with specialists now that they've added more talent may help bolster their playoff chances this coming season.

“We're not putting the cart before the horse,” Wright said earlier this summer when asked about the team's chances of qualifying for the postseason.

“We've got a lot of work to do over the coming months and coming years, but our hope and goal is to be there as soon as we can be.”

For a franchise looking for its first playoff spot since 2019, sooner may go hand-in-hand with more shooting for Wright and the Spurs.